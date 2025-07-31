Investors lose 5 lakh crore in 15 mins as stock market sees sharp plunge: Report

The investors lost over ₹5 lakh crore in 15 minutes on Thursday as the market opened in red, seeing a sharp plunge following the US tariff announcement. Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Thursday.(PTI)

The total market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies fell by around ₹5.5 lakh crore to ₹453.3 lakh crore in the morning trade, The Economic Times reported.

All the sectors in the Indian benchmark indices remained in red as oil stocks were worst hit.

The Sensex witnessed a drop of over 500 points, while Nifty 50 shredded around 150 points.