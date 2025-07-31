Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Investors lose 5 lakh crore in 15 mins as stock market sees sharp plunge: Report

ByMajid Alam
Updated on: Jul 31, 2025 10:02 am IST

All the sectors in the benchmark indices remained in red as oil stocks were worst hit. Sensex saw a drop of over 500 points, while Nifty 50 shredded 150 points.

The investors lost over 5 lakh crore in 15 minutes on Thursday as the market opened in red, seeing a sharp plunge following the US tariff announcement.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Thursday.(PTI)
The total market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies fell by around 5.5 lakh crore to 453.3 lakh crore in the morning trade, The Economic Times reported.

All the sectors in the Indian benchmark indices remained in red as oil stocks were worst hit.

The Sensex witnessed a drop of over 500 points, while Nifty 50 shredded around 150 points.

