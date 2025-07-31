Investors lose ₹5 lakh crore in 15 mins as stock market sees sharp plunge: Report
Updated on: Jul 31, 2025 10:02 am IST
All the sectors in the benchmark indices remained in red as oil stocks were worst hit. Sensex saw a drop of over 500 points, while Nifty 50 shredded 150 points.
The investors lost over ₹5 lakh crore in 15 minutes on Thursday as the market opened in red, seeing a sharp plunge following the US tariff announcement.
The total market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies fell by around ₹5.5 lakh crore to ₹453.3 lakh crore in the morning trade, The Economic Times reported.
All the sectors in the Indian benchmark indices remained in red as oil stocks were worst hit.
The Sensex witnessed a drop of over 500 points, while Nifty 50 shredded around 150 points.
News / Business /
Investors lose ₹
5 lakh crore in 15 mins as stock market sees sharp plunge: Report