    IT stocks led by Infosys, LTIMindtree lift Sensex, Nifty after US Fed rate cut

    The US Fed rate cut works to the benefit of India's IT sector, led by TCS and Infosys, as it gives their US clients more wiggle room for discretionary spending.

    Updated on: Sep 18, 2025 11:18 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    India's stock market rose today, supported by IT stocks, after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point while pencilling in two more rate cuts in 2025.

    The Bombay Stock Exchange building in South Mumbai. (PTI)
    The Bombay Stock Exchange building in South Mumbai. (PTI)

    Fourteen of the 16 major sectors logged gains. The IT sector, which earns a significant share of its revenue from the United States, climbed as much as 1.3%. LTI Mindtree Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. were the top gainers on the Nifty IT index. The broader small-caps and mid-caps indexes added about 0.4% each.

    On Wednesday, the US Fed lowered its interest rates for the first time this year and signalled further monetary policy easing, leaving investors in doubt about the pace of future moves. Still, lower US interest rates make emerging markets such as India attractive to foreign portfolio investors.

    “Markets are cheering the rate cut as lower borrowing costs ease pressure on businesses in the US, which is a positive for sectors exposed to the world's largest economy,” Ross Maxwell, global strategy lead at VT Markets, told Reuters.

    In addition to lower borrowing costs, the US Fed's policy shift signals a softer dollar, making Indian assets more attractive to global investors and supporting continued FII inflows, according to two analysts.

    Stocks In Focus

    • MOIL rose 2.1% after the company made its first manganese ore export to Indonesia, expanding its global footprint.
    • Cochin Shipyard climbed 2% after the company secured a 200 crore contract from Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.
    • Avenue Supermarts rose 2% after UBS reiterated “buy” and raised the stock's target price, citing benefits from value retailing, pricing edge and network expansion.
