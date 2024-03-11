Japan's Nikkei falls 3% as yen strengthens against dollar
Mar 11, 2024 10:53 AM IST
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped to 38,496.66 in afternoon trade, while the yen advanced to 146.60 per dollar.
Japan's Nikkei index fell three percent on Monday as the yen strengthened against the dollar and semiconductor stocks suffered a sell-off.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped to 38,496.66 in afternoon trade, while the yen advanced to 146.60 per dollar.
