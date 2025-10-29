Jensen Huang net worth tops $180 billion as Nvidia becomes $5-trillion company

The surge in the stock of Nvidia Corp. has not only made it the first $5-trillion company in the world, but also propelled Jensen Huang's net worth towards $200 billion. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has dismissed concerns about an AI bubble. (Reuters)

According to the Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires Index, Huang's net worth rose 4.35%, or $7.6 billion, to $182.00 billion after Nvidia's share price rallied as much as 5.6% to $212.19 to give the company a market cap of $5 trillion. As per US SEC fiings, Huang holds 859,129,108 shares in the company as on date.

Born in Taiwan and raised in the US, Huang has led Nvidia since inception in 1993. Under his leadership, the company's H100 and Blackwell processors have become the engines behind large-language models powering ChatGPT and Elon Musk's xAI.

Nvidia has become the most-important stock in a bull market that’s been driven by optimism for AI to revolutionise the global economy. With a 50% gain this year, the stock is single handedly responsible for nearly a fifth of the S&P 500 Index’s 17% advance in 2025. The next two biggest companies are Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc., with valuations of about $4 trillion each.

“A $5 trillion market cap would've been unimaginable a few years ago,” Keith Lerner, chief investment officer and chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services, told Bloomberg News. “The market is certainly putting a lot of stock into the idea that AI will be transformational.”

Huang has announced a flurry of new partnerships and dismissed concerns about an AI bubble, saying the latest chips are on track to generate half a trillion dollars in revenue. Nvidia is due to report its quarterly results on 19 November 2025. The company has also unveiled a new system to connect quantum computers with its AI chips.