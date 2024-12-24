Menu Explore
Jobs in unincorporated firms grow by 10%, annual survey shows

ByZia Haq
Dec 24, 2024 10:02 PM IST

Unincorporated enterprises account for a significant chunk of Asia’s third-largest economy, with a share of 45% in gross domestic product or GDP.

NEW DELHI: Employment in unincorporated enterprises grew by 10.01% to stand at 120 million during the year ended September 2024, the government’s Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises for 2023-24 showed on Tuesday.

Chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran (centre) said the percentage of female-owned proprietary establishments increased from 22.9% in 2022-23 to 26.2% in 2023-24 (Videograb)
The number of such enterprises, which are essentially proprietor-owned firms not incorporated as a legal entity separate from the owner, rose by 12.28% to 70.34 million, according to the survey by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation.

Unincorporated enterprises account for a significant chunk of Asia’s third-largest economy, with a share of 45% in gross domestic product or GDP. The sector employs up to 93% of the country’s workforce, according to labour ministry data,

The sector’s gross value added or GVA, a measure of growth that strips out net taxes and subsidies, showed an expansion of 16.52% during the October 2023 - September 2024 reference period of the survey, according to the data.

“This data shows the lagged effect of growth spurt. Various policy initiatives were supportive of entrepreneurship. Initiatives like Start-up and Stand-up India during Covid have allowed enterprises to grow,” chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said, releasing the survey results.

The percentage of female-owned proprietary establishments increased from 22.9% in 2022-23 to 26.2% during 2023-24, the survey showed.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
