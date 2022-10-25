John Shaw, husband of Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, dies aged 73

John Shaw, husband of Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw passed away at the age of 73, on Monday morning. John, former vice-chairman of the firm, was being treated in a Bengaluru private hospital, where he passed away on Monday.

John was under treatment for cancer for some time.

The cremation took place at the Wilson Garden Crematorium on Monday evening.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said she was devastated to lose her husband and mentor.

“I am devastated to lose my husband, my mentor and soul mate. I will always be spiritually guided by John as I pursue my purpose. Rest in Peace my darling John. Thank you for making my life so very special. I will miss you profoundly,” she tweeted.

People from different sectors expressed their condolences over the death.

Entrepreneur and former Infosys director TV Mohandas Pai wrote, “John Shaw, husband of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, passes away. An extraordinary person, a thorough gentleman, warm, compassionate, always positive, always helpful, loved India, and helped build India! we will miss you, John! Om Shanthi @kiranshaw @narendramodi”

“John Shaw, who played an important role in the growth of Biocon, was a simple gentleman and a kind man. May his soul rest in eternal peace and may God grant his family strength to bear the grief,” tweeted former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Expressing his grief, Karnataka Congress leader Hariprasad BK said, “It is sad to learn about the demise of Mr John Shaw, husband of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw & former Vice Chairperson of Biocon Ltd. My thoughts are with Madam Kiran Shaw & his family in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

A Scotsman and Indophile, John headed textile manufacturer Madhura Coats before joining Biocon in 1999 where he served as the vice chairman and non-executive director for over 22 years, before retiring in July 2021.

In 1998, Kiran Mazumdar married John. He also served as a foreign promoter and member of the advisory board of various Biocon Group companies.

He was also the former managing director of Viyella Group.

Shaw had an honorary doctorate from the University of Glasgow, the same institution from where he pursued his Master of arts (MA) in history and political economy.