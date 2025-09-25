Edit Profile
    Larry Ellison's philanthropy comes into focus amid surge in net worth

    Oracle’s Larry Ellison has seen his net worth grow to rival Elon Musk’s due to new AI initiatives of the company he founded.

    Published on: Sep 25, 2025 1:56 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    A surge in Larry Ellison’s net worth to rival that of world’s richest man Elon Musk has put into renewed focus on his philanthropy.

    Oracle founder Larry Ellison. (AFP)
    Oracle founder Larry Ellison. (AFP)

    The founder of Oracle Corp. and potential TikTok overlord in the US has decided to give away 95% of his wealth as part of a ‘Giving Pledge’ signed in 2010. He hasn’t taken the traditional, non-profit route for his donations but has instead set up the Ellison Institute of Technology, a for-profit organisation in a tie-up with Oxford University. Additionally, he has set up the Ellison Medical Foundation, and owns 98% of the Hawaiian island of Lanai, where he supports sustainable agriculture and wellness retreat projects.

    Essentially, much of his giving is through foundations or institutes that he controls, rather than non-governmental organisations that are non-profit. Against that backdrop, here’s a look his recent philanthropic moves:

    $100 Million For Ellison Institute of Technology

    Built at a cost of $1.3 billion, the Oxford-EIT campus is expected to be fully operational by 2027 with research labs, supercomputing facilities, an oncology and preventive care clinic, etc. The priorities are health, climate change, food security, artificial intelligence and government innovation. He recently pledged $100 million for research at the institute.

    $200 Million For Cancer Research To USC

    Ellison gave $200 million to the University of Southern California for a cancer research centre — the Lawrence J Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC. The gift is intended to support interdisciplinary work to improve detection, prevention and treatment of cancer, as well community outreach, wellness and preventive programs.

    Scholarships Via Oxford/EIT

    Ellison is set to fund the education—including tuition, living expenses and internships—of 20 scholars every year at Ellison Institute of Technology. The program is set to begin in October 2025.

    Additionally, and quite controversially, he has made a donation of $16.6 million to ‘The Friends of the Israeli Defence Forces’ for well-being facilities on a new training campus for co-ed infantry units.

