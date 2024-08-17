Latest Apple MacBook Air M3 gets massive discount, reducing prices to around 1 lakh

Apple had launched its MacBook Air lineup earlier this year, with the M3 chipset. Within a few months though, Apple has been providing discounts, making it available for under ₹1,00,000. Apple Inc. MacBook Pro computers on display inside the company's store during its opening in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Malaysia is becoming an increasingly key country for Apple on both production and sales fronts. (Samsul Said/Bloomberg)

What is the new price for the MacBook Air M3?

The MacBook Air M3 with 8GB RAM/256GB SSD is listed at ₹1,03, 490 on Vijay Sales, which is a ₹11,410 discount from its launch just a few months ago.

ICICI and SBI Bank credit card holders can get the MacBook at a price of ₹93,490 by availing a ₹10,000 instant discount they are eligible. For exchanging old devices, there is an additional ₹5,000 exchange bonus on certain models.

Flipkart also has a similar deal on Flipkart, with the 13-inch variant of the 2024 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD being listed at ₹1,04,900.

What are the specifications for the MacBook Air M3?

The MacBook Air M3 gets a 13-inch LED Liquid Retina display with a 2560 x 1664 pixels resolution and a peak brightness of 500 nits.

It's weight is just 1.24 kg and gets a 1080P camera.

A key highlight of the latest MacBook Air is the performance enhancements it gets, such as a 60% speed boost compared to its predecessor, the M1 version.

Moreover, Apple has used a 52.6-watt hour Lithium Polymer Battery with the MacBook M3, promising 18 hours of battery life. Another upgrade from the earlier generations is support for dual external displays.