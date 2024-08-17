Latest Apple MacBook Air M3 gets massive discount, reducing prices to around ₹1 lakh
The MacBook Air M3 with a 13-inch Retina display and 60% speed boost, is available at an effective price of ₹93,490 on Vijay Sales and ₹94,900 on Flipkart
Apple had launched its MacBook Air lineup earlier this year, with the M3 chipset. Within a few months though, Apple has been providing discounts, making it available for under ₹1,00,000.
What is the new price for the MacBook Air M3?
The MacBook Air M3 with 8GB RAM/256GB SSD is listed at ₹1,03, 490 on Vijay Sales, which is a ₹11,410 discount from its launch just a few months ago.
ICICI and SBI Bank credit card holders can get the MacBook at a price of ₹93,490 by availing a ₹10,000 instant discount they are eligible. For exchanging old devices, there is an additional ₹5,000 exchange bonus on certain models.
Flipkart also has a similar deal on Flipkart, with the 13-inch variant of the 2024 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD being listed at ₹1,04,900.
What are the specifications for the MacBook Air M3?
The MacBook Air M3 gets a 13-inch LED Liquid Retina display with a 2560 x 1664 pixels resolution and a peak brightness of 500 nits.
It's weight is just 1.24 kg and gets a 1080P camera.
A key highlight of the latest MacBook Air is the performance enhancements it gets, such as a 60% speed boost compared to its predecessor, the M1 version.
Moreover, Apple has used a 52.6-watt hour Lithium Polymer Battery with the MacBook M3, promising 18 hours of battery life. Another upgrade from the earlier generations is support for dual external displays.