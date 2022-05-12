LIC IPO share allotment status: Know how and where to check online

After completion of six days bidding for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India on May 9, bidders are now eagerly waiting for the announcement of the IPO share allotment - which is likely to be out on Thursday. Those who have applied for the public issue will be able to check the IPO allotment status online by either - logging in at the BSE website, or the official website of its registrar KFin Technologies Limited.

Earlier, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey had said that the allotment of the IPO share will be done on May 12 and the refunds will be processed soon thereafter.

Addressing a conference at the end of the six-day subscription window, the DIPAM secretary had said, "The LIC IPO offer opened on May 4. It closed on May 9 at 7 pm. Tremendous response from all categories of investors including policyholders and others like retail and QIB has been seen in the IPO. The LIC IPO is expected to deepen the capital markets."

Steps to check LIC IPO allotment status on BSE website:

Login at the direct BSE link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Select LIC IPO Enter LIC IPO application number Enter PAN details Click on ‘I’m not a robot' Click on ‘submit’ button The LIC IPO status will become available

Steps to check LIC IPO allotment status on KFintech website

Login at the direct KFintech link - ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx Click on LIC IPO Select either application number or DPID/Client ID or PAN Enter LIC IPO application number Fill Captcha Click on ‘submit’ button The LIC IPO status will become available