Linked Aadhaar and wrong PAN: Fine required to delink, and link with correct number?

Jul 15, 2023 03:30 PM IST

June 30 was the due date to link the two documents. However, by paying ₹1000 as fine, you still link the cards.

June 30 was the last date to link the PAN and Aadhaar cards. Those who did not do the needful, had their PANs become inoperative from July 1. However, by paying a fine of 1000, you can still link PAN and Aadhaar.

On the other hand, there are some people who need to delink their Aadhaar, as it got linked to an incorrect PAN. The issue was raised on Twitter by a user, who made the said mistake, and was subsequently facing issues in delinking.

She received a response from the Income Tax (IT) Department.

But, if the documents were linked after the due date, it means that the 1000 penalty already stands paid. Does one need to pay fine again to delink and link with the correct number?

What do the rules say?

This what the IT Department's FAQs say on the linkage, according to Economic Times: “Yes, if you have linked incorrect Aadhaar with PAN, and thereafter got your Aadhaar delinked, you will have to make the applicable fee payment again for submitting a fresh linking request.”

How to delink PAN and Aadhaar?

(1.) Submit an application to your JAO (Jurisdictional Assessing Officer).

(2.) With the application, you must also bring your Aadhaar and PAN, in original and with a copy of each.

(3.) Finally, after the delinking, submit a ‘Link Aadhaar’ request with a payment of 1000.

