L&T infotech’s market cap crosses 1 l cr

hares of Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd on Friday reached the ₹1 lakh crore market capitalization mark, with the company’s share rising over 60% year-to-date.

In intraday trade, the stock gained 2% to hit a record high of ₹5,781 on BSE. At the end of the day’s trade, the scrip settled at ₹5,712.80, up 0.8% from its previous close.

It is the fifth Indian IT firm and second L&T Group company to achieve the milestone. The largest engineering firm in India, Larsen and Toubro Ltd’s m-cap is at ₹2.39 lakh crore.

L&T Infotech offers services such as application data management, enterprise solutions and infrastructure management. BFSI.

