L&T infotech's market cap crosses 1 l cr
It is the fifth Indian IT firm and second L&amp;T Group company to achieve the milestone.(Mint)
L&T infotech’s market cap crosses 1 l cr

By Ravindra Sonavane, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 01:33 AM IST

hares of Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd on Friday reached the 1 lakh crore market capitalization mark, with the company’s share rising over 60% year-to-date.

In intraday trade, the stock gained 2% to hit a record high of 5,781 on BSE. At the end of the day’s trade, the scrip settled at 5,712.80, up 0.8% from its previous close.

It is the fifth Indian IT firm and second L&T Group company to achieve the milestone. The largest engineering firm in India, Larsen and Toubro Ltd’s m-cap is at 2.39 lakh crore.

L&T Infotech offers services such as application data management, enterprise solutions and infrastructure management. BFSI.

Story Saved
