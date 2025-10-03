Edit Profile
    Mahindra upgrades the Thar after 3,00,000 unit sales in five years

    The Thar accounts for nearly a fifth of Mahindra SUV sales in the past five years, thus making the company India’s largest SUV maker by revenue.

    Updated on: Oct 3, 2025 3:48 PM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has upgraded its best-selling Thar SUV, soon after the brand achieved a sales milestone of 3 lakh units in five years. In fact, the Thar accounts for nearly a fifth of Mahindra SUV sales in the past five years, underscoring the role of the brand in making M&M India’s largest SUV maker by revenue.

    The new Mahindra Thar has a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh. (M&M)
    The new Mahindra Thar has a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh. (M&M)

    The new Mahindra Thar gets a new front grille with a dual-tone bumper on the outside and an all-black dashboard with a new steering wheel on the inside, according to a statement issued on Friday.

    New Mahindra Thar: Key Features

    • New front grille with dual-tone bumper, R18 alloy wheels
    • All-black dashboard with new steering wheel
    • New centre console with sliding armrest, rear AC vents
    • 26.03 cm touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
    • Door-mounted power windows, internally operated fuel lid
    • Rear windscreen wiper, rear-view camera
    • Two new colours: ‘Tango Red’ and ‘Battleship Grey’

    “At Mahindra, we are committed to listening to our customers and evolving with their needs,” Nalinikanth Gollagunta, chief executive officer - automotive division, at M&M, said in the statement. “...The new Thar offers an unparalleled driving experience that empowers our customers to explore urban and off-road settings.”

    New Mahindra Thar: Price List

    The starting price for the new Mahindra Thar is set at 9.99 lakh.

    VariantsD117 CRDe Diesel2.2L mHawk Diesel2.0 mStallion Petrol
    AXT RWD MT 9.99 lakh
    LXT RWD MT 12.19 lakh
    LXT RWD AT 13.99 lakh
    LXT 4WD MT 15.49 lakh 14.69 lakh
    LXT 4WD AT 16.99 lakh 16.25 lakh

    New Mahindra Thar: Engine Specifications

    EnginePowerTorque
    2.0 mStallion Petrol150 BHP @ 5,000 rpm300 Nm @ 1,250-3,000 rpm
    2.2 mHawk Diesel130 BHP @ 3,750 rpm300 Nm @ 1,600-2,800 rpm
    D117 CRDe Diesel117 BHP @ 3,500 rpm300 Nm @ 1,750-2,500 rpm

    Mahindra Thar Sales

    M&M has chosen to upgrade the Thar after the brand achieved the sales milestone of 3,00,000 units in five years—2,25,709 units for the three-door since October 2020 and 71,000 units for the five-door since August 2024. It was perhaps that generational change in the throes of a pandemic that rejuvenated Mahindra into the SUV powerhouse it is today.

    The Thar brand has accounted for nearly 20% of Mahindra's SUV sales since October 2020. (M&M/HT)
    The Thar brand has accounted for nearly 20% of Mahindra's SUV sales since October 2020. (M&M/HT)

    Mahindra’s SUV sales have grown by 182% to 5,28,460 units in 2024 from 1,86,942 units in 2020, according to data from the company’s annual reports. The company has sold 16,85,355 SUVs in five years—that the Thar brand accounts for nearly 20% of this is no small feat.

    recommendedIcon
