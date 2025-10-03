Mahindra upgrades the Thar after 3,00,000 unit sales in five years

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has upgraded its best-selling Thar SUV, soon after the brand achieved a sales milestone of 3 lakh units in five years. In fact, the Thar accounts for nearly a fifth of Mahindra SUV sales in the past five years, underscoring the role of the brand in making M&M India’s largest SUV maker by revenue. The new Mahindra Thar has a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh. (M&M)

The new Mahindra Thar gets a new front grille with a dual-tone bumper on the outside and an all-black dashboard with a new steering wheel on the inside, according to a statement issued on Friday.

New Mahindra Thar: Key Features New front grille with dual-tone bumper, R18 alloy wheels

All-black dashboard with new steering wheel

New centre console with sliding armrest, rear AC vents

26.03 cm touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

Door-mounted power windows, internally operated fuel lid

Rear windscreen wiper, rear-view camera

Two new colours: ‘Tango Red’ and ‘Battleship Grey’ “At Mahindra, we are committed to listening to our customers and evolving with their needs,” Nalinikanth Gollagunta, chief executive officer - automotive division, at M&M, said in the statement. “...The new Thar offers an unparalleled driving experience that empowers our customers to explore urban and off-road settings.”

New Mahindra Thar: Price List The starting price for the new Mahindra Thar is set at ₹9.99 lakh.