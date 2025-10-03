Mahindra upgrades the Thar after 3,00,000 unit sales in five years

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has upgraded its best-selling Thar SUV, soon after the brand achieved a sales milestone of 3 lakh units in five years. In fact, the Thar accounts for nearly a fifth of Mahindra SUV sales in the past five years, underscoring the role of the brand in making M&M India’s largest SUV maker by revenue.
The new Mahindra Thar gets a new front grille with a dual-tone bumper on the outside and an all-black dashboard with a new steering wheel on the inside, according to a statement issued on Friday.
New Mahindra Thar: Key Features
New front grille with dual-tone bumper, R18 alloy wheels
All-black dashboard with new steering wheel
New centre console with sliding armrest, rear AC vents
26.03 cm touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
Door-mounted power windows, internally operated fuel lid
Rear windscreen wiper, rear-view camera
Two new colours: ‘Tango Red’ and ‘Battleship Grey’
“At Mahindra, we are committed to listening to our customers and evolving with their needs,” Nalinikanth Gollagunta, chief executive officer - automotive division, at M&M, said in the statement. “...The new Thar offers an unparalleled driving experience that empowers our customers to explore urban and off-road settings.”
New Mahindra Thar: Price List
The starting price for the new Mahindra Thar is set at ₹9.99 lakh.
Variants
D117 CRDe Diesel
2.2L mHawk Diesel
2.0 mStallion Petrol
AXT RWD MT
₹9.99 lakh
LXT RWD MT
₹12.19 lakh
LXT RWD AT
₹13.99 lakh
LXT 4WD MT
₹15.49 lakh
₹14.69 lakh
LXT 4WD AT
₹16.99 lakh
₹16.25 lakh
New Mahindra Thar: Engine Specifications
Engine
Power
Torque
2.0 mStallion Petrol
150 BHP @ 5,000 rpm
300 Nm @ 1,250-3,000 rpm
2.2 mHawk Diesel
130 BHP @ 3,750 rpm
300 Nm @ 1,600-2,800 rpm
D117 CRDe Diesel
117 BHP @ 3,500 rpm
300 Nm @ 1,750-2,500 rpm
Mahindra Thar Sales
M&M has chosen to upgrade the Thar after the brand achieved the sales milestone of 3,00,000 units in five years—2,25,709 units for the three-door since October 2020 and 71,000 units for the five-door since August 2024. It was perhaps that generational change in the throes of a pandemic that rejuvenated Mahindra into the SUV powerhouse it is today.
Mahindra’s SUV sales have grown by 182% to 5,28,460 units in 2024 from 1,86,942 units in 2020, according to data from the company’s annual reports. The company has sold 16,85,355 SUVs in five years—that the Thar brand accounts for nearly 20% of this is no small feat.