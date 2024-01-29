Marico Q3 results: Net profit up by 16 % at 386 crore

Homegrown FMCG major Marico Ltd on Monday reported a 15.9 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹386 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023. Marico Q3 results: Marico had posted a net profit of ₹ 333 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

It had posted a net profit of ₹333 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Marico said in a regulatory filing.

However, its revenue from operations fell 1.94 per cent to ₹2,422 crore during the quarter under review from ₹2,470 crore a year ago.

Its total expenses in the December quarter was ₹1,970 crore, down 4.7 per cent.

Shares of Marico Ltd on Monday settled at ₹516.55 apiece on BSE, down 1.64 per cent from the previous close.