Marico Q3 results: Net profit up by 16 % at ₹386 crore
PTI |
Jan 29, 2024 05:14 PM IST
Marico Q3 results: It had posted a net profit of ₹333 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Marico said in a regulatory filing.
Homegrown FMCG major Marico Ltd on Monday reported a 15.9 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹386 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.
However, its revenue from operations fell 1.94 per cent to ₹2,422 crore during the quarter under review from ₹2,470 crore a year ago.
Its total expenses in the December quarter was ₹1,970 crore, down 4.7 per cent.
Shares of Marico Ltd on Monday settled at ₹516.55 apiece on BSE, down 1.64 per cent from the previous close.
