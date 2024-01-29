 Marico Q3 results: Net profit up by 16 % at ₹386 crore - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Marico Q3 results: Net profit up by 16 % at 386 crore

Marico Q3 results: Net profit up by 16 % at 386 crore

PTI |
Jan 29, 2024 05:14 PM IST

Marico Q3 results: It had posted a net profit of ₹333 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Marico said in a regulatory filing.

Homegrown FMCG major Marico Ltd on Monday reported a 15.9 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to 386 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.

It had posted a net profit of 333 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Marico said in a regulatory filing.

However, its revenue from operations fell 1.94 per cent to 2,422 crore during the quarter under review from 2,470 crore a year ago.

Its total expenses in the December quarter was 1,970 crore, down 4.7 per cent.

Shares of Marico Ltd on Monday settled at 516.55 apiece on BSE, down 1.64 per cent from the previous close.

