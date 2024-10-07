Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mark Zuckerberg customizes Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT minivan for his wife Priscilla Chan: See photos

ByHT News Desk
Oct 07, 2024 09:51 AM IST

Mark Zuckerberg customized a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT minivan for his wife, Priscilla Chan, alongside a Porsche 911 GT3 for himself.

Mark Zuckerberg shared that he has two new Porsches- one is for himself and one is for his wife Priscilla Chan. The Porsches are- Porsche 911 GT3 with a touring package and fully-customized Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT ‘Minivan’ for his wife. The Meta CEO said his unique Porsche minivan is a collaboration between the luxury automaker and West Coast Customs.

Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled a customized Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT minivan for his wife, Priscilla Chan, while he gets a Porsche 911 GT3. The collaboration with West Coast Customs includes a fun boost mode, which Priscilla commented on in an Instagram post.
Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled a customized Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT minivan for his wife, Priscilla Chan, while he gets a Porsche 911 GT3. The collaboration with West Coast Customs includes a fun boost mode, which Priscilla commented on in an Instagram post.

Read more: What's happening in global stock markets? Japan's Nikkei up, Wall Street gains

The Porsche Cayenne's entry-level model costs $90,000. The Turbo GT package, which includes a different engine and more aggressive exterior body, adds at least another $100,000 to the price tag.

Sharing photos and videos on Instagram, he wrote: “New side quest. Priscilla wanted a minivan, so I've been designing something I'm pretty sure should exist: a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan. Threw in a manual GT3 Touring to make it his and hers. Thanks @porsche and @westcoastcustoms for helping to make this happen.”

Replying to the post, his wife Priscillia wrote “They put in a boost mode. For when I’m late for drop off???”.

Read more: Mark Zuckerberg's new ambition: Design T-shirts with his ‘favourite classical sayings’

Earlier Mark Zuckerberg has been seen with a black Acura TSX, a Volkswagen Golf GTI hatchback, a Honda Fit and Pagani Huayra which is an Italian sports car costing more than $1 million.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On