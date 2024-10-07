Mark Zuckerberg customizes Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT minivan for his wife Priscilla Chan: See photos

Mark Zuckerberg shared that he has two new Porsches- one is for himself and one is for his wife Priscilla Chan. The Porsches are- Porsche 911 GT3 with a touring package and fully-customized Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT ‘Minivan’ for his wife. The Meta CEO said his unique Porsche minivan is a collaboration between the luxury automaker and West Coast Customs. Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled a customized Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT minivan for his wife, Priscilla Chan, while he gets a Porsche 911 GT3. The collaboration with West Coast Customs includes a fun boost mode, which Priscilla commented on in an Instagram post.

The Porsche Cayenne's entry-level model costs $90,000. The Turbo GT package, which includes a different engine and more aggressive exterior body, adds at least another $100,000 to the price tag.

Sharing photos and videos on Instagram, he wrote: “New side quest. Priscilla wanted a minivan, so I've been designing something I'm pretty sure should exist: a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan. Threw in a manual GT3 Touring to make it his and hers. Thanks @porsche and @westcoastcustoms for helping to make this happen.”

Replying to the post, his wife Priscillia wrote “They put in a boost mode. For when I’m late for drop off???”.

Earlier Mark Zuckerberg has been seen with a black Acura TSX, a Volkswagen Golf GTI hatchback, a Honda Fit and Pagani Huayra which is an Italian sports car costing more than $1 million.