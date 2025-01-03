Menu Explore
Market news: Nifty, Sensex open in red as IT and pharma stocks fall

ByHT News Desk
Jan 03, 2025 10:18 AM IST

The stock market opened in the red on Friday in a huge contrast to the significant gains it made around the closing time of the previous session.

The stock market opened in the red on Friday, January 3. At 9:30am, the benchmark BSE Sensex down by 248.13 points or 0.31%, reaching 79,695.58.

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty was down by 57.45 points or 0.24%, reaching 24,131.20.

Which stocks fell the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Infosys Ltd fell the most at 0.95%, trading at 1,939.10. This was followed by ITC Ltd which was down 0.95%, trading at 484.60, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) which fell 0.94%, trading at 4,145.05.

Which sectors fell the most?

Among the Nifty Sectoral Indices, Nifty Pharma fell the most by 0.59%, reaching 23,413.75. This was followed by Nifty Healthcare Index, which was down by 0.58%, reaching 14,988.20, and Nifty IT, which was down 0.54%, reaching 44,114.05.

How did stock market perform yesterday?

The stock market ended in the green yesterday, with the Sensex closing at 78,507.41, which was a gain of 1,436.3 points or 1.83%, while the Nifty closed at 23,742.9, which was a gain of 1.88%.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
