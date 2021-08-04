Markets scale record high; Sensex rallies 375 points, Nifty at 16,233

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty recorded a fresh peak on Wednesday, a day after the shares ended higher. On this day, the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 375.18 points to 54,198.54 in the opening session, while the blue-chip Nifty index surged 102.90 points in tandem to reach an all-time peak of 16,233.65.

This is the first time that Sensex has crossed the 54,000-mark. After scaling its lifetime peak of 54,256.13 in opening trade, the 30-share index was trading 415.33 points or 0.77 per cent higher at 54,238.69 in initial deals.

The market performance in early trade today was led by gains in index majors Infosys, HDFC, and ICICI Bank amid a positive trend in global markets. Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by HDFC, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy’s, Infosys, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, SBI, HUL and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

In the previous session on Tuesday, Sensex closed 1.65 per cent or 872.73 points higher to reach 53,823.36 in a fresh closing record, while Nifty 50 rallied 245.60 points or 1.55 per cent to an all-time peak of 16,130.75. This was also the first time that Nifty surpassed the 16,000 level, as investors bet on a faster recovery in Asia's third-largest economy following a devastating second Covid-19 wave.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹2,116.60 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Tokyo was in the red.

Equities on Wall Street too ended on a positive note in overnight trade.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.11 per cent to USD 72.49 per barrel.





(With inputs from agencies)



