The India volatility index, or the VIX, which indicates a rise in fear and anxiety among investors, rose 1% to end at 22.42 on Friday.(PTI)
Markets skid amid weak global cues

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific also traded lower, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng falling 1.6%, China’s Shanghai Composite 0.4%, Japan’s Nikkei 0.44% and South Korea’s Kospi 0.64%.
By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:37 AM IST

A day after scaling the historic 50,000-mark, the BSE Sensex index plunged 746 points, or 1.5%, on Friday to close at 48,878.54, as investors sought to book profits at higher levels. The broader Nifty index also dropped 218.45 points or 1.5% to close at 14,371.90.

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific also traded lower, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng falling 1.6%, China’s Shanghai Composite 0.4%, Japan’s Nikkei 0.44% and South Korea’s Kospi 0.64%. Investor sentiment was also hurt by worries of new covid curbs in China as undetected virus infections could spread quickly during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Rusmik Oza, head of fundamental research, Kotak Securities, said, “We are seeing some kind of profit-booking at higher levels as the Sensex touched the psychological mark of 50,000 points this week. The persisting rise in cases has intensified restrictions in parts of Europe, the UK and Hong Kong, which is impacting global markets. We can expect volatility to remain high next week also as there will be the monthly expiry and it will be the last week before the Union budget.”

Oza feels the Nifty could remain in the 14,000-15,000 range till budget and any break-out or break-down from this range is likely only afterwards.

The India volatility index, or the VIX, which indicates a rise in fear and anxiety among investors, rose 1% to end at 22.42 on Friday.

Though elevated valuations have made analysts cautious, they said the profit-booking will not last long and any favourable announcement by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February will spark another rally.

While the RBI has sought to increase scrutiny on shadow banks, it has also assured them that the proposed changes will continue to allow those engaged in niche sectors and markets to have flexibility in terms of business operations.
business

RBI proposes stricter norms for non-banks

By Gopika Gopakumar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:39 AM IST
The regulator proposed to classify the shadow banks into four categories, depending on their systemic importance and potential risk to the stability of financial system stability.
The India volatility index, or the VIX, which indicates a rise in fear and anxiety among investors, rose 1% to end at 22.42 on Friday.(PTI)
business

Markets skid amid weak global cues

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific also traded lower, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng falling 1.6%, China’s Shanghai Composite 0.4%, Japan’s Nikkei 0.44% and South Korea’s Kospi 0.64%.
After the move was opposed by industry, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on August 23, 2019 that violations of CSR norms under the Companies Act would be treated as a civil liability and not as a criminal offence.(HT file photo. Representative image)
business

CSR offences by firms now a ‘civil wrong’, not a crime

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:25 AM IST
In line with a commitment made by the finance minister, the government formally notified that non-compliance with CSR provisions would be a “civil wrong,” not a crime, and shifted such violations to a penalty regime, two officials said, requesting anonymity.
Intel shares fell 4.6% in early trading in New York.(Bloomberg)
business

Intel tumbles after new CEO recommits to chip manufacturing

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:00 PM IST
  • Keeping chip production in-house may be bad for Intel because its manufacturing technology has fallen behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which makes chips for many of Intel’s rivals. If the US company can’t catch up, its products will become less competitive, lose sales and market share.
The IPO has received bids for 64.58 crore shares against an offer size of 55.18 lakh shares.(AP Representative image)
business

Indigo Paints IPO garners robust response; subscribed 117 times on final day

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:34 PM IST
The price band was fixed at 1,488-1,490 a share for the initial share-sale, which was open for public subscription during January 20-22.
The Infosys co-founder also noted that the pandemic has brought changes in consumer behaviour
business

India will be role model on how to vaccinate billion people at scale: Nilekani

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:02 PM IST
Speaking at Redseer's Ground Zero 4.0 event, Nilekani spoke on how to build for scale in India that presents a massive opportunity with a booming internet penetration and rising adoption of digital services.
Amazon and Flipkart together control 81% of India’s online market share, while RIL’s online services are estimated at 1% market share in 2020.mint(MINT_PRINT)
business

Govt has pledged strict foreign investment rules for e-commerce, says CAIT

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:34 PM IST
India's e-commerce retail market is seen growing to $200 billion a year by 2026, from $30 billion in 2019.
The oil market will be able to accommodate Iran’s maximum oil output of around 3.9 million to 4 million barrels a day.(Reuters/ File photo)
business

Iran starts ramping up oil production to pre-sanctions levels

Bloomberg, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:47 PM IST
  • Iran has been subject to tough US sanctions since 2018, when the administration of then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from an international deal that restricted the Middle Eastern country’s nuclear activities. Its crude production was below 2 million barrels a day for most of 2020.
In this time exposure taken from Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Fla., a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. The rocket is carrying the 16th batch of Starlink communications satellites. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)(AP)
business

Elon Musk targets telecom for next disruption with Starlink internet

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:40 PM IST
SpaceX has told investors that Starlink is angling for a piece of a $1 trillion market made up of in-flight internet, maritime services, and demand in China and India.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 218.45 points or 1.5 per cent to 14,371.90.(PTI photo)
business

Sensex tanks 746 points; Nifty ends below 14,375

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Axis Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 4 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, SBI, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Reliance.
A Google Project Loon internet balloon is seen at the Google I/O 2016 developers conference in Mountain View, California May 19, 2016.(REUTERS)
business

Google parent-company shutting Loon, balloon-based alternative to cell towers

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:01 PM IST
Loon aimed to bring connectivity to areas of the world where building cell towers are too expensive or treacherous.
The fairer sex is playing a more active role with respect to investment decisions even though that juncture where women do not have to walk that extra mile for being taken seriously in money matters is eons away.
business

How traditional finance management methods by women continue to be relevant now

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:40 PM IST
As the role of women in shaping the finances of the household continues to evolve, it is important to know that the traditional investment tactics employed by women has also catalysed the remodeling of women’s relationship with finance because those methods continue to be relevant even today.
Airbus slows production ramp-up, cites virus hit to demand (Reuters file photo)
business

Airbus slows production ramp-up, cites virus hit to demand

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Output of the A320, its best-selling model, will now rise gradually to 45 per month through the fourth quarter, Airbus said in a statement.
One should focus on asset allocation to suit one’s situation and stick to it during good and bad times, and this is the right way to manage this bias
business

Invest in mutual funds but steer clear of ‘Herd Mentality’!

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:30 PM IST
‘Herd mentality’ impacts not only the investors, who do not have the educational background or interest, but even many educated people who get impacted from the one-way wave.
Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one such high-rated deposit that offers a great balance of high safety and attractive returns.
business

Bajaj Finance can absorb a surge in provisions, says S&P Global Ratings

ANI, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:29 PM IST
BFL's performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 (ending March 31, 2021) was broadly in line with expectations.
