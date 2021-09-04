Maruti recalls over 180,000 vehicles to inspect for defects

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Friday said it will recall over 181,754 of its petrol variant cars to inspect and fix faults in their motor-generator unit, in the second-largest such safety action by an automaker in the country.

India’s largest carmaker said it will recall its Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara, Brezza, S-Cross and XL6 models manufactured between May 4, 2018 and October 27, 2020.

Such recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may cause potential safety issues, the company said.

“In the interest of customers, Maruti Suzuki has decided to voluntarily recall the affected vehicles for inspection or replacement of the motor-generator unit, free of cost. Affected vehicle owners would be receiving a communication from Maruti Suzuki-authorized workshops,” Maruti said.

The company asked customers to avoid driving in waterlogged areas, and direct water sprays on the vehicles’ electrical or electronic parts until the affected part’s replacement, which will start from the first week of November.

The motor generator unit helps in giving more power to the engine.

This is the second vehicle recall by Maruti Suzuki in less than 10 months.

