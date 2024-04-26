Maruti Suzuki Q4 results out: Net profit rises 48%, beats expectations
Apr 26, 2024 06:00 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Q4 results: A final dividend of ₹125 per share for the financial year 2023-24 has been recommended.
Maruti Suzuki Q4 results: Carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), India's largest passenger on Friday reported a standalone net profit of ₹3,878 crore in the quarter ended march, according to a recent exchange filing. This was up by 48% YoY from ₹2,624 crore reported in the year-ago period. A final dividend of ₹125 per share for the financial year 2023-24 has been recommended by the Board.
Analysts estimated the bottom line at ₹3,839.2 crore in the January–March period.
Top points from Maruti Suzuki Q4 results:
- The Ebitda is up 40% at ₹4,685 crore. The estimates for the same were ₹4,940 crore.
- Margin at 12.3% vs 10.5% (Estimate: 12.8%). Improvement in the margins were primarily seen due to improved capacity utilization, cost reductions, and decreased commodity prices.
- The total revenue from operations for the entire financial year ended March 31, 2024, stood at ₹1,40,933 crore vs ₹1,17,523 crore which is a 20% YoY uptick.
- The company's star products include Baleno, Swift, and Invicto, which reported a Q4FY24 sales volume of 5,84,031, recording a 13% jump from the last year.
- Maruti Suzuki recorded its highest-ever net revenue, profit, exports, and volume of sales in a single year.
- In the preceding fiscal year, Maruti Suzuki sold more than 20 lakh units annually.
- For the third year in a row, it led India's passenger vehicle exports in FY24.
