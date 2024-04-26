Maruti Suzuki Q4 results out: Net profit rises 48%, beats expectations

Maruti Suzuki Q4 results: Carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), India's largest passenger on Friday reported a standalone net profit of ₹3,878 crore in the quarter ended march, according to a recent exchange filing. This was up by 48% YoY from ₹2,624 crore reported in the year-ago period. A final dividend of ₹125 per share for the financial year 2023-24 has been recommended by the Board.

Maruti Suzuki Q4 results: Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi.(Reuters)