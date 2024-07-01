 Maruti Suzuki sales rise 12% to 1,79,228 units in June - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maruti Suzuki sales rise 12% to 1,79,228 units in June

PTI |
Jul 01, 2024 03:05 PM IST

The company had dispatched 1,59,418 units to its dealers in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Automaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday reported a 12 per cent increase in total wholesales to 1,79,228 units in June.

Cars are seen parked under solar panels at the manufacturing plant of Maruti Suzuki in Manesar.(Reuters)
Cars are seen parked under solar panels at the manufacturing plant of Maruti Suzuki in Manesar.(Reuters)

The company had dispatched 1,59,418 units to its dealers in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

The total domestic passenger vehicle sales were 1,37,160 units last month compared to 1,33,027 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 3 per cent, it added.

Sales of mini-segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 9,395 units from 14,054 units in June 2023.

Read more: EPS withdrawal rules changed: Check if you are eligible for new pension, how you can benefit from them

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR, stood at 64,049 units against 64,471 units in the year-ago month.

Utility vehicles, consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6 clocked sales of 52,373 units last month compared to 43,404 units a year earlier.

Sales of Eeco were at 10,771 units last month against 9,354 units in June last year, while that of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,758 units compared to 2,992 units in the year-ago period.

MSI said its exports last month stood at 31,033 units against 19,770 units in the same month of the last year.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Maruti Suzuki sales rise 12% to 1,79,228 units in June
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On