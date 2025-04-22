Masters' Union celebrates 5 startups featured on Shark Tank India this season

Masters' Union, the Gurgaon-based new-age institution renowned for its industry-driven and practitioner-led approach to management and engineering education, has achieved a remarkable milestone--five student-founded startups from its community have been featured on Shark Tank India this season. This accomplishment underscores the institution's commitment to fostering real-world entrepreneurship through its innovative, hands-on learning model. Five student-founded businesses from Masters' Union's community have been highlighted on Shark Tank India this season, marking a significant milestone.(Bloomberg)

Project Clay, a mentorship platform connecting high school students with young professionals, secured funding of INR 15 lakh for a 10% equity stake from Namita Thapar. This investment highlights the platform's potential to revolutionize career guidance for students. Another standout venture, HiveSchool, specializing in sales training, received strategic advice from Aman Gupta to take their program offline. Demonstrating agility, HiveSchool launched India's first dedicated offline business school for sales education even before their episode aired, reflecting their commitment to addressing industry needs promptly.

The five Masters' Union startups featured on Shark Tank India represent a diverse array of industries, showcasing the breadth of innovation within the community:

* Bullspree - A stock market gaming app, making investing accessible and engaging through gamification.

* HiveSchool - A sales school equipping students with practical training and industry exposure.

* MemoTag - A healthtech solution offering real-time insights and alerts for dementia patients.

* Nexera Health - A technology-driven platform providing end-to-end healthcare solutions for corporates in India and Southeast Asia.

* Project Clay - A mentorship platform connecting high school students with young professionals to provide real-world career guidance. Three of these startups were founded by Masters' Union graduates, while the remaining two, Project Clay and Nexera Health are a part of the institution's startup community. Over the past five years, Masters' Union has incubated numerous startups, many of which have successfully scaled their operations. This success is driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture supported by world-class infrastructure, including AI labs in partnership with PwC, startup incubation hubs,mentorship from industry leaders, and investments in cutting-edge resources to help students build their ventures.

What sets Masters' Union apart is its hands-on learning model. Instead of traditional exams, students are assessed based on real business outcomes--whether it's building an e-commerce business in their first term, launching a YouTube channel in the second, developing a blockchain protocol in the third, running a cloud kitchen in the fourth, or creating a hardware product in the fifth. Unlike traditional exams, assessments of students are based on key business metrics like ROI, profitability, and NPS, ensuring graduates leave with practical and industry-ready skills.

Pratham Mittal, founder of Masters' Union, emphasized, "Seeing five startups from our community pitch on Shark Tank India is a proud moment. It reaffirms our belief that when education is deeply connected to industry, innovation naturally follows. At Masters' Union, we don't just prepare students for jobs--we prepare them to lead and build. Our programs are designed to instill an entrepreneurial mindset that gives students the confidence and capability to start their own ventures, whether immediately or later in their careers. Last year alone, around 26 startups were launched by our graduates, and we aim to see this number grow. By challenging students with real-world business problems, we ensure they develop the resilience, problem-solving skills, and execution mindset needed to succeed in any business environment."

About Masters' Union:

Masters' Union is a premium tech & business school based in the corporate district of Gurgaon. It was founded in 2020 with the philosophy of hands-on learning where students learn by doing. The leadership behind Masters' Union consists of graduates from Stanford, Wharton, and IITs and IIMs. Unlike traditional colleges, the faculty at Masters' Union comprises MDs, CXOs and AI Experts from companies such as Amazon, Apple, IBM, McKinsey, PwC, and KPMG. Additionally, the Institute also brings in faculty from the world's top-ranked universities such as Oxford & Harvard.