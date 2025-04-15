Gurgaon user fails to buy a home despite 1.8 crore budget, sparks debate: ‘Pressure from family’

A Reddit post by a Gurgaon resident has caught the internet’s attention for its stark portrayal of the worsening housing crisis in India’s metro cities. Posting under the handle kalpitkt, the user shared their struggles to buy a 3BHK apartment in a DLF society in Gurgaon — despite having a budget of ₹1.8 crore. Their story struck a chord with many, highlighting a growing issue faced by urban dwellers: the near impossibility of affording a home, even with what most would consider a substantial amount. A Gurgaon resident's Reddit post highlighted the struggles of affording a home in metro cities.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The burden of soaring property prices

According to the post, the resident was specifically searching for a house in a “good DLF society,” but was unable to find anything within budget. Areas closer to Manesar were also out of the question. "The rents are crazy in themselves, and due to that, there has been pressure from family to buy a house in Gurgaon," the user explained.

Even with a budget of ₹1.8 crore, they found themselves feeling ‘helpless’ and priced out of desirable neighbourhoods. “The prices are so steep that it’s nearly impossible,” the post read, expressing the frustration of many who are unable to enter the property market despite having considerable financial resources.

Internet reacts

Within two days of posting, the thread gained traction.

One user commented, “It’s not coming down any day soon. Gurgaon real estate is just a booming market.” Another added, “Reality is, Gurgaon mai ₹2 crore se neeche kuch nahi hai, not even resale.”

A user who had managed to buy a flat last year shared, “I got a 3BHK in Sector 79 for ₹1.7 crore in 2023. It was a stretch then. Had I waited another six months, I don’t think I could’ve bought anything.”

Others highlighted the broader impact of rising rents and prices, with one remarking, “Ameer log, ameer baatein… yahan 1BHK ne hi kamar tod rakhi hai.”

Several users agreed that the market shows no signs of cooling. “Builders have gone mad. Everything is above ₹2 crore now,” one wrote, while another remarked, “Welcome to urban India. Either you rent forever or sell your soul to buy.”