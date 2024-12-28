Meet Aitana, the AI model earning nearly 9 lakh a month

Aitana Lopez is an artificial intelligence (AI) fashion model created in Spain by a modelling agency called The Clueless. Aitana has now become the face of Big, a sports supplement company, and also uploads photos of herself in lingerie to Fanvue, a platform similar to OnlyFans

Rubén Cruz, her designer and founder of the agency was quoted as saying in a Euronews report that he decided to create her when “many projects were being put on hold or cancelled," often due to the fault of the influencer or model and not due to design issues.”

This is how Aitana, the 25-year-old pink-haired AI woman from Barcelona came about. She defines herself as outgoing and caring on her website.

Also Read: Hero and Harley Davidson to develop another new motorcycle, introduce new X440 variants

She now also earns up to €10,000 ( ₹8,90,350) a month, according to her creators, though the average is usually around €3,000 ( ₹2,67,105).

"We did it so that we could make a better living and not be dependent on other people who have egos, who have manias, or who just want to make a lot of money by posing," said Cruz.

Aitana has now become the face of Big, a sports supplement company, and also uploads photos of herself in lingerie to Fanvue, a platform similar to OnlyFans.

She also has more than 343,000 followers on Instagram, often receiving private messages from celebrities unaware that she isn't a real person, including a Latin American actor who asked her out.

Also Read: Ratan Tata birth anniversary: 10 facts about India's most beloved industrialist

One of the primary reasons for her success is that she has a sense of reality which people could relate to in some way, the report quoted her graphic designer as saying.

The agency is now inundated with requests from brands who want their own personalised model, so there are huge cost savings and also no continuity problems if they have to fire someone or can no longer count on them.

However, there are also criticisms such as how the unrealistic perfection of the models could influence young people to become obsessed with finding this on themselves.

Also Read: Elon Musk says his $1 billion offer to Wikipedia ‘still stands'

Another one refers to the sexualised image of the models, to which the agency responded saying they are simply following what real influencers and brands themselves are doing anyway.