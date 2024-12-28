Ratan Tata birth anniversary: 10 facts about India's most beloved industrialist

December 28 marks the birth anniversary of Ratan Tata, one of India's most beloved personalities, who passed away at the age of 86 in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on October 9, 2024. Renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata passed away at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on 9 October, 2024.(HT)

Ratan Tata headed the Tata conglomerate for over two decades as Chairman from 1991 to 2012, and also briefly returned as interim chairman in 2016.

His tenure, characterised by a multitude of eye-catching deals and also huge philanthropic efforts was responsible for transforming the Group into a global empire.

10 interesting facts about Ratan Tata

1) Responsible for Tata's huge global presence

Under Ratan Tata's leadership, the Tata Group saw significant expansion. It now operates in more than 100 across across the globe and made a staggering $165 billion in revenue during the financial year 2023-24.

2) Famous Acquisitions

Ratan Tata's most talked about acquisition was that of luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover in 2008. He also headed the acquisition of British steelmaker Corus in 2007, making Tata Steel the world's fifth-largest steel producer, though this deal did see some downsides.

3) Education

Ratan Tata studied architecture at Cornell University, where he graduated in 1962. However, this was after initially pursuing mechanical engineering as per his father's wishes.

4) First job

Ratan Tata actually started off his career in Los Angeles as an architect with Jones & Emmons, the firm of architecture design critic A. Quincy Jones, after he graduated from Cornell.

He initially planned to settle in Los Angeles, but was called back to India by his grandmother.

5) Childhood troubles

Ratan Tata was brought up by his grandmother after his parents, Naval and Sooni Tata, divorced when he was just 10.

6) Terror attack

Ratan Tata was heading the group during the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, which targeted Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace hotel, which was the group's flagship hotel.

7) Trained pilot

Ratan Tata was a trained pilot who earned his license when he was a student at Cornell in the 60s. He was also the oldest Indian to fly the F-16 Falcon fighter jet in 2007 at the age of 69.

8) Reacquiring Air India

One of Ratan Tata's last major achievements was the successful reacquisition of Air India in 2021, which restored India's iconic airline to the original founders, the Tata Group, nearly 90 years after it was nationalised.

9) Philanthropy

Ratan Tata was famous for his huge philanthropic efforts. The Tata Group's organisational structure in itself is such that Tata Trusts, their flagship charitable trust, controls 66% of Tata Sons, the primary holding company of all other Tata companies.

10) Personal life

Ratan Tata never married or had any children. However, he was in a serious relationship with an American lady named Caroline Jones in the 60s, but their potential marriage never happened after he was called back to India.

“I came close to getting married four times and each time I backed off in fear or for one reason or another,” he said in a 2011 interview with CNN International’s Talk Asia.