 Mercedes-Benz sets eyes on smaller cities to fuel further growth - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Mercedes-Benz sets eyes on smaller cities to fuel further growth

Mercedes-Benz sets eyes on smaller cities to fuel further growth

PTI |
Jan 31, 2024 02:09 PM IST

Mercedes-Benz sets eyes on smaller cities to fuel further growth

The automaker, which on Wednesday introduced new GLA and AMG GLE 53 models, plans to enhance its sales and service infrastructure in the non-metro cities to cater to the needs of the increasing number of customers.

HT Image
HT Image

"We are clearly seeing that there is a lot of growth happening in mini metros in India and we are now increasing customer car parc in these cities," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Santosh Iyer told PTI in an interaction.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

To cater to the needs of the customers, the company is opening up 20 new workshops in 10 new cities like Jammu, Kanpur and Patna, he added.

"So we are very clear that in these mini metros, customers should not be driving a car for more than two hours to get the service done. So you want to go closer to these customer pockets," Iyer said.

The penetration of luxury cars in such cities remains low as compared to the metros and thus offers more opportunities for growth, he noted.

For Mercedes, top metros currently account for around 70 per cent of the sales annually.

"Rest 30 per cent comes from...mini metros and other smaller markets," Iyer stated.

The luxury car market in India accounts for just over 1 per cent of the total passenger vehicle sales of around 40 lakh units annually.

Mercedes-Benz is currently the leading player in the market.

Iyer said for Mercedes-Benz in the eight large cities and metros, the penetration level is at 2.5 per cent but in the smaller cities and towns, it is at 0.4 per cent.

On Wednesday, the company launched the new GLA SUV priced between 50.5 lakh and 56.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The AMG GLE 53 4MATIC price starts at 1.85 crore. It can be customised with over 7,000 combinations with prices going up to 2.2 crore.

"The new GLA is a stepping stone into the SUV family..the new AMG GLE 53 Coupe receives further comfort enhancements and performance upgrades," Iyer said.

The SUV sales accounted for 55 per cent of the company's total sales in 2023, he noted.

These new models will further develop the desirability of the SUV portfolio, Iyer stated.

Mercedes-Benz India also unveiled the Concept EQG, underlining its commitment to an all-electric future.

Concept EQG is the near-production version of the G wagon which is electrified to meet the company's sustainability goals.

The model will debut later this year and is expected to be launched in the Indian market as well.

The company, however, did not give any specific date for its debut in India.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business NewsBudget 2024 Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On