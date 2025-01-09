Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Meta ends partnership with 10 fact-checkers, some don't expect to survive: Report

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Jan 09, 2025 03:54 PM IST

Meta had informed International Fact-Checking Network that it was ending its partnerships just 45 minutes before it published a blog post about the decision.

Meta's partnership with 10 fact-checkers in the US will officially end in March 2025, but payments to them will continue through August as part of a severance programme, Business Insider reported.

This photo illustration created on January 7, 2025, in Washington, DC, shows an image of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, and a phone displaying the download page for the Facebook app. Social media giant Meta on January 7, 2025, slashed its content moderation policies, including ending its US fact-checking program, in a major shift that conforms with the priorities of incoming president Donald Trump. (Drew Angerer/AFP)
This photo illustration created on January 7, 2025, in Washington, DC, shows an image of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, and a phone displaying the download page for the Facebook app. Social media giant Meta on January 7, 2025, slashed its content moderation policies, including ending its US fact-checking program, in a major shift that conforms with the priorities of incoming president Donald Trump. (Drew Angerer/AFP)

Also Read: Microsoft to lay off ‘underperforming’ employees : Report

Meta had informed the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) that it was ending its partnerships just 45 minutes before the company published its blog post about the decision, written by Joel Kaplan, who is Meta's new head of public policy with long-standing ties to the Republican Party.

The social media giant said this was due to “changing perceptions of free speech” and a desire to “allow for more free speech”.

Meta will be replacing the fact-checkers with X-style community notes though their rollout is expected to take time.

“This seems like politics,” the report quoted Angie Holan, IFCN's director as saying to a Meta executive who declined to confirm or deny political motivations.

Also Read: 'Modi ji'?: Nikhil Kamath's mystery guest teaser for upcoming interview has everyone talking

Holan expressed disappointment and said that Meta's fact-checking program "positively influenced a whole ecosystem of fact-checking" and was never about censorship.

However, Meta will continue supporting IFCN initiatives such as their new Business Continuity Fund to give temporary financial assistance to fact-checking organizations affected by natural disasters, civil unrest, military conflicts, or state repression, according to the report.

Meta has also confirmed that a separate WhatsApp-related grant programme will continue, though it has not definitively answered whether it will continue sponsoring Global Fact, IFCN's flagship annual conference.

This also means that some fact-checkers who relied on Meta as their main client are now facing a grim future.

Also Read: 'Easy to remember and easy to pronounce': Dell unveils Apple-like rebranding to drive sales

For example, Jesse Stiller, the managing editor of Check Your Fact, a Meta US fact-checking partner for five years, said that the company, which has a team of 10, is almost entirely reliant on Meta and can only last a few more months.

"Honestly, we're done by March,” the report quoted Stiller as saying.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On