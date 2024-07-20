Microsoft Global Outage Live Updates: Biggest IT crash hits airlines, banks and media

Microsoft Global Outage Live Updates: Passengers wait at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, after airlines grounded flights due to a worldwide tech outage caused by an update to CrowdStrike's "Falcon Sensor" software which crashed Microsoft Windows systems.

Microsoft Global Outage Live Updates: The global Microsoft outage affected several sectors in the world including airlines, banks, TV channels and financial institutions as one of the biggest IT crashes took place in recent years owing to an update to an antivirus program. The London Stock Exchange experienced a global technical issue, Sky News was off air for some time, 911 services were disrupted in the US and American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines and others carriers were forced to ground flights.

The issue came to fore when CrowdStrike's Falcon Sensor threat-monitoring software sent an update which resulted in Microsoft’s Windows operating system to crash. CrowdStrike founder and CEO George Kurtz issued an apology and said that it found that the system update that was sent had a software bug.

He said, "That update had a software bug in it and caused an issue with the Microsoft operating system. We identified this very quickly and remediated the issue."