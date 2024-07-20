Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi310C
Saturday, July 20, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Microsoft Global Outage Live Updates: Biggest IT crash hits airlines, banks and media

    By Mallika Soni, Abhyjith K. Ashokan
    July 20, 2024 9:55 AM IST
    Microsoft Global Outage Live Updates: CrowdStrike's Falcon Sensor threat-monitoring software sent an update which resulted in Microsoft crash.
    Summary

    Track LIVE updates at Hindustan Times on Global IT crash

    Microsoft Global Outage Live Updates: Passengers wait at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, after airlines grounded flights due to a worldwide tech outage caused by an update to CrowdStrike's "Falcon Sensor" software which crashed Microsoft Windows systems.
    Microsoft Global Outage Live Updates: Passengers wait at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, after airlines grounded flights due to a worldwide tech outage caused by an update to CrowdStrike's "Falcon Sensor" software which crashed Microsoft Windows systems.

    Microsoft Global Outage Live Updates: The global Microsoft outage affected several sectors in the world including airlines, banks, TV channels and financial institutions as one of the biggest IT crashes took place in recent years owing to an update to an antivirus program. The London Stock Exchange experienced a global technical issue, Sky News was off air for some time, 911 services were disrupted in the US and American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines and others carriers were forced to ground flights. ...Read More

    The issue came to fore when CrowdStrike's Falcon Sensor threat-monitoring software sent an update which resulted in Microsoft’s Windows operating system to crash. CrowdStrike founder and CEO George Kurtz issued an apology and said that it found that the system update that was sent had a software bug.

    He said, "That update had a software bug in it and caused an issue with the Microsoft operating system. We identified this very quickly and remediated the issue."

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 20, 2024 9:55 AM IST

    Microsoft Global Outage Live Updates: CrowdStrike sees worst week on Wall Street since November 2022

    Microsoft Global Outage Live Updates: CrowdStrike is facing its worst week since November 2022 due to a major IT outage that has impacted businesses worldwide. The company's hares fell by 9%, contributing to a nearly 16% decline for the week.

    News business Microsoft Global Outage Live Updates: Biggest IT crash hits airlines, banks and media
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes