Microsoft layoffs: Fresh job cuts across verticals at Satya Nadella company for ‘growth’

Microsoft said that it held another round of layoffs this week after reports claimed that the new job cuts will impact various teams and locations across the company. The layoffs, as per a report by Wired Geek, have mainly taken place in product and program management functions as per social media posts on LinkedIn. However, the Satya Nadella company has not disclosed the number of employees that have been impacted in the latest round of job cuts. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks during the Microsoft Build conference at Seattle Convention Center Summit Building in Seattle, Washington.(AFP)

What Microsoft said on the latest round of layoffs?

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the layoffs to as per the report and said, “Organisational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business. We will continue to prioritise and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners.”

Microsoft layoffs in 2023 and 2024

The company has been focussing on restructuring efforts this year. Microsoft did the same in 2023 as well. The fresh round of layoffs follow previous cuts that have taken place in 2024. In the beginning of the year, Microsoft cut 2,000 jobs in its gaming division while last month, the company undertook round of layoffs that impacted almost 1,000 positions including roles within the Azure cloud unit and the HoloLens mixed-reality team, it was reported.

Tech layoffs in 2024

This is in line with layoffs in the tech industry as according to layoffs.fyi, so far close to 100,000 employees have been laid off across tech companies in 2024. Last year, the number of employees laid off by tech companies was close to 260,000.