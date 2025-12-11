Edit Profile
    Microsoft ties up with TCS, Infosys, Wipro to accelerate Agentic AI in India

    These companies will deploy over 50,000 Microsoft Copilot licenses, setting up a new benchmark for enterprise-scale AI adoption.

    Updated on: Dec 11, 2025 11:59 AM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Microsoft Corp. has tied up with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. to accelerate the adoption of Agentic AI in India, CEO Satya Nadella said on Thursday.

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. (PTI)
    These IT companies, as well as Nasdaq-listed Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. that has significant manpower in India, will deploy over 50,000 Microsoft Copilot licences—“a new benchmark for enterprise-scale AI adoption”, according to a statement.

    “There is great momentum in India in terms of AI/Agentic AI applications getting deployed,” Nadella said in the statement, adding that he is “excited” about Microsoft's planned $17.5-billion investment in India.

