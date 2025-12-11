Microsoft ties up with TCS, Infosys, Wipro to accelerate Agentic AI in India

Microsoft Corp. has tied up with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. to accelerate the adoption of Agentic AI in India, CEO Satya Nadella said on Thursday. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. (PTI)

These IT companies, as well as Nasdaq-listed Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. that has significant manpower in India, will deploy over 50,000 Microsoft Copilot licences—“a new benchmark for enterprise-scale AI adoption”, according to a statement.

“There is great momentum in India in terms of AI/Agentic AI applications getting deployed,” Nadella said in the statement, adding that he is “excited” about Microsoft's planned $17.5-billion investment in India.