Mompreneurs Show announces winners: HT CEO Praveen Someshwar mentored them

As The Mompreneurs Show finalised the winners among the mom-led startups, HT Media MD and CEO Praveen Someshwar held a masterclass as a distinguished mentor for the final set of mom entrepreneurs. Praveen shared his real-life learnings from his time in Pepsi to Hindustan Times, experiences and advice about building brands. HT Media MD and CEO Praveen Someshwar held a masterclass of the top finalists of the show.

The Mompreneurs show is a hunt for India's top mom-led startups. Fever FM and Radio One are the radio partners. Startup India, the government's nodal body to support Startups, was among the support partners.

Stride Ventures, a renowned venture debt fund, joined the show promising the winner $10,000 cash prize in the form of a grant over and above the cash and media assets of ₹1 crore that the Good Glamm Group has committed for the winners.

During his mentorship masterclass, Praveen Someshwar was asked several questions on brand building, growth, investing in branding versus performance marketing, investment and strategic landscape etc.

Praveen Someshwar is known to be passionate about startups and has closely worked with them. Before joining the Hindustan Times, he led PepsiCo's business in the food and beverage sector across Asia. Previously based in Hong Kong, Praveen Someshwar managed all PepsiCo businesses across Asia excluding China and India.