Most economies not to return to pre-pandemic activity levels until 2022: Moody's
Moody's Investors Service on Thursday said the credit downturn arising out of Covid-19 will be short-lived but most economies will not return to pre-pandemic activity levels until 2022.
In the year since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Covid-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020, the virus has disrupted the global economy and triggered a credit downturn accompanied by a spike in bond defaults.
"The credit challenges arising from Covid-19 have been substantial, but the credit downturn likely will be relatively short-lived. Risks remain more significant for the sectors most vulnerable to restrictions on their normal activities," Moody's said in a global report in coronavirus.
Stating that most economies will not return to pre-pandemic activity levels until 2022, Moody's said it expects a slow and bumpy global recovery and uncertainty around the macroeconomic outlook remains much higher than usual.
Policy actions will continue to support economic activity and financial markets after the pandemic has eased, it added. Policymakers will continue to support economic activity long after the pandemic has faded, in some cases for years, Moody's said.
Moody's expects the incidence and prevalence of the pandemic to gradually decline over the course of this year, as vaccination numbers rise. In turn, this will allow governments to gradually ease lockdown measures.
However, a residual level of Covid-19 likely will persist over time, raising the prospect of global pockets of risk in regions where vaccination progress is slow, and of localised outbreaks.
"In addition, new mutations that increase the virulence or spread of the virus pose a key risk to efforts to normalise conditions. Rather than eliminating the virus, we expect to 'learn to live with it' at low case rates," it added.
The rating agency said it took several rating actions in response to the credit consequences of the pandemic and does not expect to conduct another wholesale review of credit ratings this year unless there is a significant shock to the global economy or to financial markets, or a shock resulting from a dramatic change in the trajectory of the virus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance ministry asks Sebi to withdraw directive on tenure of AT1 bonds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Microsoft warns of new threat against unpatched networks from Chinese hackers
- The company discovered suspected Chinese state-sponsored hackers were exploiting previously unknown vulnerabilities in Microsoft’s widely used Exchange business email software earlier in March.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla in talks with Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Money laundering case: Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot gets bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex drops 487 points to close at 50,792, Nifty ends day at 15,030
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PwC survey ranks post-Brexit UK fourth most favoured investment destination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World shares mixed after stimulus lifts Dow, S&P to records
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian tycoon Adani beats Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos with biggest wealth surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anupam Rasayan India's IPO opens today: All you need to know
- The company will utilise net proceeds from the IPO for repayment of debt and for general corporate purposes. Here’s everything you need to know about the initial public offering made by Anupam Rasayan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon infuses ₹225 cr into India payments unit
- The fresh infusion is expected to help the company compete more aggressively against rivals like PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai trader arrested for ₹10 crore GST fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IDBI Bank shares up by nearly 18% after removal from RBI's PCA framework
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee surges 20 paise to 72.71 versus US dollar in early trade
- At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian unit opened at 72.66 but parted with some gains as trade progressed and quoted higher by 20 paise at 72.71 to the dollar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Americans to start receiving relief payments this weekend: Janet Yellen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil slips in fragile rally as market struggles for direction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox