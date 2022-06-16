Mother Dairy cuts edible oil prices by 15 per litre

Mother Dairy has decided to cut edible oil prices by up to ₹15 per litre across variants, a company's spokesperson said on Thursday.

"The maximum retail prices (MRP) of Dhara edible oils are being reduced by up to ₹15 per litre across variants," Mother Dairy Spokesperson said.

"This reduction is largely being done for oils majorly consumed in our countries such as Mustard Oil, Soyabean Oil and Sunflower Oil, on account of recent government-led initiatives, reduced impact of international markets and ease in availability of sunflower oil including improved domestic sunflower crop," the Spokesperson said.

Dhara edible oil variants with the new MRP will reach the market by next week, the company said.

One litre poly pack of Dhara mustard oil which is currently priced at ₹208 will have a reduced price of ₹193.

The price of Dhara refined sunflower oil (1 litre Poly Pack) will be reduced to ₹220 from the current MRP of ₹235.

The price of Dhara refined soyabean oil (1 litre Poly Pack) will be revised downward at ₹194 from the current MRP of ₹209.