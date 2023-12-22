Motisons Jewellers IPO was subscribed 159 times. Check share allotment status

Jaipur-based Motisons Jewellers' initial public offering (IPO) share allotment has been finalised today. The issue has received stellar response from the investors, having been subscribed 159.61 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday.



The investors can check the share allotment status on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website, National Stock Exchange (NSE) or on the registrar's portal, i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.



How to check allotment status?

To check your Motisons Jewellers IPO allotment status on BSE website, follow these steps.

STEP 1: Log in at the BSE website and visit the allotment page. Under ‘Issue Type’, check on the ‘Equity’ option.



STEP 2: Now, select the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name’. Enter your application on Permanent Account Number (PAN).



STEP 3: Click ‘I am not a robot’ to confirm your identity. Click on the ‘Submit’ button. Your IPO allotment status will be visible on the screen.



To check your Motisons Jewellers IPO allotment status on NSE website, follow these steps:



STEP 1: Log in at the NSE website and visit the allotment page. After selecting ‘Click here to sign up’ option, register with your PAN.



STEP 2: Enter your user name, password and captcha code. Check your allotment status on the new page that will open.

To check your Motisons Jewellers IPO on registrar Link Intime India Private Ltd portal, follow these steps:

STEP 1: Visit the page of registrar portal Link Intime India Private Limited.



STEP 2: Now, select the IPO in the drop box. You can use either of the three to check your allotment status, i.e application no., demat account or PAN.



STEP 3: Under application type, pick between ASBA and non-ASBA. Now, enter the information for the mode you chose. Click submit after filling the captcha code.

Motisons Jewellers IPO GMP

In the grey market, the shares of Motisons Jewellers are trading at a premium of ₹80. The expected listing price will be ₹135, 145 per cent more than the issue price of ₹55.