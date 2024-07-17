 Mumbai metro update: First underground line to start from July 24. Check route, timings, stations and more details - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai metro update: First underground line to start from July 24. Check route, timings, stations and more details

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Jul 17, 2024 02:35 PM IST

Service on the line will start at 6:30am and continue till 11:00pm. Commuters will be able to catch a train every few minutes.

Mumbai’s first underground metro line- 'Aqua Line'- will begin operations on July 24. The 33.5 km line will run from Aarey Colony to Cuffe Parade and will have 27 stops making travelling easier. The ambitious project cost Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) 37,000 crore. The completion of the entire project, which will include the second phase of the tunnel, is likely to take another few months.

Mumbai metro: Stations covered in the Aqua Line are 27 stations of which 26 are underground.
Mumbai metro: Stations covered in the Aqua Line are 27 stations of which 26 are underground.

Read more: Want to add Defence stocks in your portfolio before Budget? Here's when to buy them

Which stations are covered in the Aqua Line?

Stations covered in the Aqua Line are 27 stations of which 26 are underground. The stations covered are: Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk, CST Metro, Kalabadevi, Girgaon, Grant Road, Mumbai Central Metro, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk, Worli, Siddhivinayak, Dadar, Sitaladevi, Dharavi, BKC, Vidyanagari, Santacruz, Domestic Airport, Sahar Road, International Airport, Marol Naka, MIDC, SEEPZ and Aarey Depot. 

Read more: Microsoft creates an AI speech tool so realistic they decide not to release it

What are the timings for trains on Aqua Line?

Service on the line will start at 6:30am and continue till 11:00pm. Commuters will be able to catch a train every few minutes and the trains will run at speeds of up to 90 km per hour. Owing to this, a 35 km journey on the line will take 50 minutes which typically takes more than two hours by road.

Read more: Working in IT sector? This is how companies are evaluating employees in appraisals

The Aqua Line's operation and maintenance has been given to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for a period of 10 years. The DMRC will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the line, "including the management of the operation control centre, depot control centre, stations, running trains, maintenance of trains, and all metro systems infrastructure, ensuring the safety of passengers."

 

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Catch every big news on Union Budget 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements, income tax changes and much more on a one stop destination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Mumbai metro update: First underground line to start from July 24. Check route, timings, stations and more details
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On