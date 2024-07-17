Mumbai metro update: First underground line to start from July 24. Check route, timings, stations and more details

Mumbai’s first underground metro line- 'Aqua Line'- will begin operations on July 24. The 33.5 km line will run from Aarey Colony to Cuffe Parade and will have 27 stops making travelling easier. The ambitious project cost Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) ₹37,000 crore. The completion of the entire project, which will include the second phase of the tunnel, is likely to take another few months. Mumbai metro: Stations covered in the Aqua Line are 27 stations of which 26 are underground.

Which stations are covered in the Aqua Line?

Stations covered in the Aqua Line are 27 stations of which 26 are underground. The stations covered are: Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk, CST Metro, Kalabadevi, Girgaon, Grant Road, Mumbai Central Metro, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk, Worli, Siddhivinayak, Dadar, Sitaladevi, Dharavi, BKC, Vidyanagari, Santacruz, Domestic Airport, Sahar Road, International Airport, Marol Naka, MIDC, SEEPZ and Aarey Depot.

What are the timings for trains on Aqua Line?

Service on the line will start at 6:30am and continue till 11:00pm. Commuters will be able to catch a train every few minutes and the trains will run at speeds of up to 90 km per hour. Owing to this, a 35 km journey on the line will take 50 minutes which typically takes more than two hours by road.

The Aqua Line's operation and maintenance has been given to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for a period of 10 years. The DMRC will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the line, "including the management of the operation control centre, depot control centre, stations, running trains, maintenance of trains, and all metro systems infrastructure, ensuring the safety of passengers."