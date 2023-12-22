close_game
News / Business / Mumbai-based BSE listed firm's CFO quits in viral handwritten resignation letter

Mumbai-based BSE listed firm's CFO quits in viral handwritten resignation letter

ByHT News Desk
Dec 22, 2023 10:32 AM IST

Mitshi India told the exchanges it has accepted the resignation of Rinku Patel with immediate effect and is in a process of finding a replacement.

A resignation letter written by a chief financial officer (CFO) on a handwritten note has gone viral on the internet. Rinku Patel wrote the resignation letter to the managing director of Mitshi India on a handwritten note on a page borrowed from kid's notebook.

“With the respect, I hereby inform you that I will be resigning from the job of CFO with immediate effect due to my personal reasons. It was great pleasure and excellent experience working for your organisation,” the resignation letter read.

A screenshot of the resignation letter written by Rinku Patel, the former CFO of Mitshi India.
A screenshot of the resignation letter written by Rinku Patel, the former CFO of Mitshi India.


According to a Mint report, the company told the exchanges it has accepted the resignation of Patel with immediate effect and is in a process of finding a replacement.

Formerly known as Dera Paints and Chemicals Ltd, Mitshi India produces paints. It also manufactures paper, plastics, hardware and metal products, as well as wholesale fruits and vegetables. The company is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and has a market cap of 20.22 crore. On Friday, the shares of the company were trading in green at 22.98 a piece, 2.91 per cent higher than than the previous day close figure of 22.33. According to the company's website, the company has been listed on the BSE for 28 years.

An X user wrote,“So, the CFO of Mitshi India Ltd has submitted his resignation by writing on a note book that his child is using.. didn't even wait to get it printed."

