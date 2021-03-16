Nationwide bank strike on for day 2, opposition seeks Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement
The strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) continued for the second day across states on Tuesday as several employees took to streets and key banking services like deposits and withdrawals and others remained affected. The opposition Congress has demanded that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman make a statement to address concerns of the bank staffers protesting against the government’s privatisation and disinvestment plan proposed during the Union Budget presented last month.
Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that the nation's 12 public sector banks employ 13 lakh people and have about 100,000 branches across states. “The government was able to implement schemes like zero-balance Jan Dhan accounts only on the back of the public sector banks,” he said during the Zero Hour of the Rajya Sabha.
The Congress leader alleged that the government has taken the decision to privatise two public sector banks without discussing the 75 crore account holders, who too are a stakeholder. Pointing to the scale of the demonstration and people impacted by the Centre’s decision, Kharge said employees of general insurance companies will also strike work on March 17 and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) employees have given a strike call on March 18.
“Financial security of banks will be compromised if banks are privatised. It's not about 10 lakh striking employees, it's about people of the country,” another Congress MP Ravneet Singh said according to news agency PTI.
The central government has not made any statement on the nationwide bank strike so far.
Customers may face issues in services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances, remittance services, PTI said earlier in the day, adding government transactions related to the treasury as well as business transactions will also be impacted.
Members of UFBU include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI). Others who have joined the protest are the Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO).
Tech Mahindra acquires majority stake in Perigord Asset Holdings
- The acquisition will help Tech Mahindra to augment expertise in the global pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science (HLS) sectors, the company said in a statement.
Gold prices near ₹45,000 per 10 gram, silver rates dip slightly
- On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold futures traded at ₹44,930 per 10 gram while silver prices slightly dipped 0.2 per cent to ₹67,510 per kg.
- Through the issue, the company will sell 52,94,392 equity shares by the promoters and existing shareholders.
Education NPAs rise as Covid-19 hits jobs
- Experts said job and income loss and drop-out rates following the Covid outbreak, were key factors behind the surge in NPAs for this loan category.
Trade gap widens to $12.6 billion on lacklustre exports
- Between April last year and February 2021, merchandise exports have contracted 12.23%, while merchandise imports fell 23.1%.
