Nationwide bank strike enters day 2, may go on like farm stir, warn unions
The two-day national strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, to register their protest against the Centre’s proposed privatisation and disinvestment plan, will enter the second day on Tuesday. The unions have said that the agitation may take a form similar to the farmers’ protests going on since November last year.
The nationwide strike comes in the backdrop of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement during the budget presentation last month that the government will privatise two more public sector banks after it divested the majority stake in IDBI Bank two years ago.
On the first day of the protest, scores of bank employees took to the streets across several states and raised slogans, including 'save PSBs', ‘sustain social banking’ and ‘safeguard people’s savings.’ Nearly a million bank staff joined the protest on Monday, according to union leaders cited by news agency PTI. The strike saw 100% participation from scale I, II, and III bank employees, a bank official told PTI. "These are assistant managers, managers and senior managers. At this level, there is 100 per cent participation in the strike and 80-90 per cent branches are headed by them," the official said.
The move impacted key services, including cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances, and remittances, across public sector banks (PSBs). PTI reported 2.01 crore cheque instruments worth ₹16,500 crore could not be processed at the three national grids in Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi, as per data provided by the bank unions.
"Clearing of cheques could not happen since branches are not accepting cheques for clearance as branches are closed. On average, about 2 crore cheques/ instruments worth about ₹16,500 crores are held up for clearance,” CH Venkatachalam, the general secretary of All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), told PTI.
All India Bank Officers Association's (AIBOC's) general secretary Sowmya Dutta told PTI that all bank employees, except for top-level officers, took part in the strike. The government's policies are going to have ill effects on the economy and it will be reflected in the upcoming polls in several states, he added. Talking about their future course of action, Dutta said if the government fails to listen to them, they will go for an even bigger, indefinite strike, on the lines of the ongoing farmers' agitation going on since November last year.
The strike was called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions -- AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, INBOC, NOBW and NOBO.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech's IPO opens tomorrow
- Through the issue, the company will sell 52,94,392 equity shares by the promoters and existing shareholders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex jumps 170 pts to top 50,560 in opening session; Nifty nears 15,000-level
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nationwide bank strike enters day 2, may go on like farm stir, warn unions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Education NPAs rise as Covid-19 hits jobs
- Experts said job and income loss and drop-out rates following the Covid outbreak, were key factors behind the surge in NPAs for this loan category.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trade gap widens to $12.6 billion on lacklustre exports
- Between April last year and February 2021, merchandise exports have contracted 12.23%, while merchandise imports fell 23.1%.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UAE asks listed companies to add at least one woman to board
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance ministry releases entire ₹1.10 lakh crore estimated GST shortfall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid: Worst maybe over for aviation sector, say US airlines as bookings improve
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese govt asks Alibaba to curtail media assets, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine rollout drives Canada's consumer confidence to highest in over a decade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ratan Tata acquires undisclosed stake in Pritish Nandy Communications
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla names Musk 'Technoking', CFO 'Master of Coin' in cryptic regulatory filing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union minister introduces bill to amend Mines and Mineral Development Act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin extends drop after weekend rally to record above $61,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex falls 397 points to close at 50,395.08; Nifty ends at 14,929.50
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox