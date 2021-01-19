NBFCs, fintech companies urge FM Sitharaman to enhance lending facilities
Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and fintech players have urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to enhance the lending facilities by three to four years which were announced and extended by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) during Covid-19 lockdown.
"As expressed by the Prime Minister, there is a need to revive economic growth. This requires great effort for financial inclusion, including increased lending," said Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, Executive Chairman of Capital India.
Banks and capital markets play a big role but NBFCs -- be it micro-finance or otherwise -- also play a significant role in lending for small and medium enterprises. They serve in areas where banks are not accessible, said Bhanwala.
"Secondly, we request a separate window from refinancing entities for these small and medium NBFCs so there is assured line available to them for all type of accounts."
Bhanwala said the Income Tax Act section 194 provides exemptions to banks for tax deduction at source. Such facility should be also extended to NBFCs because they are also regulated by the RBI.
Yogendra Kashyap, Managing Director and CEO of Rapipay Fintech, said the government should encourage financial transactions through mobile phones.
"We are expecting the government to continue promoting financial inclusion to the last point in rural India. Some incentivisation need to done for point-of-sale (PoS), UPI promotions and Bharat QR code."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank of America’s trading unit falls short of rivals during bumper year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goldman Sachs profit more than doubles on underwriting, trading boost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Investor wealth zooms ₹3.41 lakh crore as markets witness massive buying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sebi extends relaxations for compliance with rights issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to contribute 15% of global growth by FY26: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Withdraw privacy policy updates: What Centre said in its letter to WhatsApp CEO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First India-EU IPR dialogue held to strengthen relation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maruti shares gain over 1% as company hikes prices of select vehicles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boeing 737 Max to get EU flight clearance next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mindtree shares close over 1% higher as net profit jumps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Changes in law on cigarettes, other tobacco products to impact F&B sector: NRAI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil prices rise as investors look to higher demand seen in second half
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt plans foreign investment rule changes that could hit Amazon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adani Group signs concession agreements with AAI for developing 3 airports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man who ran 46 fake firms, helped businesses evade taxes worth ₹83 cr arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox