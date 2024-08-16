Neeraj Chopra's brand endorsement portfolio to grow 50% this year: Report

Olympic silver medalist Neeraj Chopra's brand endorsement portfolio is expected to grow by around 50% this year, Moneycontrol reported, adding that this would make him among the highest earning sportspersons outside cricket. India's Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra poses for a picture with his silver medal

How many brands does Neeraj Chopra currently endorse and by how much will this list grow?

The endorsement list currently includes 24 brands across 24 categories, including global brands like American sportswear company Under Armour, Swiss luxury watchmaker Omega, Gillette, Samsung and Visa.

This is expected to reach 32-24 brands by this year's end, which is even bigger than some top cricketers. For instance, former Indian men T20I captain Hardik Pandya has a 20-brand portfolio, with a deal fee of ₹2.5 crore a name, according to the report. Chopra's current brand value is $29.6 million.

How big is the endorsement market for emerging sports?

In India, cricketers get the lion's share in sports endorsements, but athletes like badminton ace PV Sindhu and Chopra are currently driving the endorsement market for other emerging sports.

Emerging sports contributed 13% to the total sports endorsement market of ₹927 crore in 2023, according to a GroupM ESP report.

What are the details of Neeraj Chopra's endorsement deals?

Apart from this, Chopra's endorsement fee is also expected to increase. The report added that till last year, the endorsements was at ₹3 crore a year, and now, it would touch ₹4-4.1 crore a year.

Neeraj Chopra's endorsements are also only long-term multi-year deals with a tenure from two to three years.