Net outflow from equity Mutual Funds slowed down in January
Equity mutual funds continued to face redemption pressures for the seventh straight month in January, as investors rushed to book profits with the Sensex touching the 50,000-mark for the first time.
Net outflow from equity mutual funds was ₹12,194.18 crore in January, slightly below January’s record ₹13,121 crore, showed data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Tuesday. In January last year, these schemes had received a net inflow of ₹7,547.78 crore.
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have been steadily selling stocks from the middle of 2020. At an aggregate level, DIIs were net sellers of ₹11,970.54 crore in January, lower than the mutual fund net outflow during the month. This indicates that DIIs such as insurance companies, banks, financial institutions and pension funds were marginal net buyers in January.
“The continuation of net outflows from equity funds could be attributed to profit booking/portfolio rebalancing as markets continue to touch new highs. In fact, the net outflow number would have been higher had it not been for the new fund offers (NFO) in the sectoral or thematic fund category which collected ₹4,185 crore,” said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director and manager, research, Morningstar India.
In January, most equity fund categories saw net outflows except multi-caps, sector or thematic funds and dividend yield funds. Amfi data showed that during January, 16 multi-cap funds were re-categorized as flexi-cap funds. Large-cap category was one of the most affected in January with a net outflow of ₹2,853.43 crore, against ₹3876.39 crore outflows in previous month.
According to D.P. Singh, chief business officer, SBI Mutual Fund, the outflow trend in equity schemes is likely to reverse from hereon as retail and institutional investors will rebalance their portfolios as the fiscal year draws to a close.
“It is typically seen that retail inflow into equity schemes increase towards the end of the fiscal year as investors adjust their portfolio, taking the benefit of tax-saving schemes. We expect inflows into equity schemes to increase here on,” he said.
Contribution from systematic investment plans (SIP) fell marginally to ₹8,023.39 crore in January from Rs8,418.11 crore in December. Total redemptions in equity schemes stood at Rs33,383.65 crore in January, from ₹36,220.28 crore in December, which was the highest since March 2018.
N.S. Venkatesh, chief executive, Amfi said, “January saw measured maturity-driven redemptions led by smart, goal-based investing and the desire to book profits with equity indices reaching all-time high.”
“On the debt side, owing to regulatory measures to ease liquidity, and also the stance to hold on to the policy rates, some of the debt categories like corporate bond fund, banking and PSU fund, short duration funds have seen positive flows. Even the credit risk funds are now moving into positive flows, given that the risk-return dynamics is working in favour of retail investors.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google Pay’s loss is Paytm and PhonePe’s gain on UPI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to witness fastest rise in energy demand by 2040: IEA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Net outflow from equity Mutual Funds slowed down in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
States’ GST shortfall rises to ₹2.4 trillion in April-Nov period
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Passenger vehicle sales fall 4% in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BPCL to complete NRL stake sale by end of March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tata Steel Q3 net profit at ₹4,010 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IndiGo parent settles with SEBI, pays ₹2.10 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter posts strong Q4 results as user base, revenue jumps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Huawei challenges Trump claim of national security threat
- Huawei previously challenged the FCC’s 2019 decision to ban US companies from using taxpayer subsidies to fund purchases of Huawei’s 5G technology. The Trump administration said national security concerns outweighed the Chinese firm’s lower costs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coca-Cola moves from plant-based bottles to recycled ones
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla 'aligns' with Xi Jinping's vision in China after years of defiance in US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin surge: A brief history of Elon Musk’s devotion to the crypto cause
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stock markets received FY'22 Budget with positivity, says finance minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MoS Finance says up to 10% of LIC IPO issue to be reserved for policyholders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox