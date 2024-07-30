 New India Assurance to raise health insurance prices by 10% from this date: Report - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New India Assurance to raise health insurance prices by 10% from this date: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jul 30, 2024 02:01 PM IST

The move comes as a response to rising loss ratios and new IRDAI regulations, the report added.

New India Assurance will increase premiums by 10% on nine health insurance products starting November 1, 2024, CNBC-TV18 reported citing sources. The move comes as a response to rising loss ratios and new IRDAI regulations, it added. This price increase is in the insurer's 25 percent of its health portfolio, sources told the outlet. 

The move comes as a response to rising loss ratios and new IRDAI regulations, it added.
The move comes as a response to rising loss ratios and new IRDAI regulations, it added.

Read more: This 1 question saved Ferrari from a big deepfake scam: ‘I need to identify you'

Although, there will be no hike in prices in New India Assurance's flagship health products. New India's health portfolio is 53 percent of its total book.

Read more: ITR filing 2024: How can you check income tax refund status online using PAN card?

Following the report, shares of New India Assurance Limited were trading more than 3 per cent at 289.35 apiece on BSE. Shares of General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC RE) were also up 5 per cent to 422.80 apiece after the reports. 

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / New India Assurance to raise health insurance prices by 10% from this date: Report
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On