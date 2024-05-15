 New Zealand joins countries probing Indian spice mixes over contamination - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New Zealand joins countries probing Indian spice mixes over contamination

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 15, 2024 12:57 PM IST

Hong Kong last month suspended sales of three spice blends of MDH and one of Everest.

The food safety regulator of New Zealand said that it is investigating possible contamination in spice products of Indian brands MDH and Everest. This comes after the United States and Australia also said that they are looking into contamination in the spice mixes after Hong Kong last month suspended sales of three spice blends of MDH and one of Everest.

Hong Kong suspended sales last month of three spice blends made by MDH and Everest for apparently containing high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide. (Reuters)
Hong Kong suspended sales last month of three spice blends made by MDH and Everest for apparently containing high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide. (Reuters)

Read more: Ilya Sutskever is leaving OpenAI: 10 points on the man behind Sam Altman’s ouster

Authorities in Hong Kong said the spice mixes contained high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide, ethylene oxide while Singapore also ordered a recall of the Everest spice mix.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

New Zealand Food Safety said as per news agency Reuters, “Ethylene oxide is a chemical known to cause cancer in humans, and its use for food sterilisation has been phased out in New Zealand and other countries. As MDH and Everest spices are also available in New Zealand, we are looking into this issue.”

Read more: Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma praises ‘killer next version of Google Search’

MDH and Everest are also being inspected by Indian regulator FSSAI as the companies sent samples for testing amid global scrutiny.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / New Zealand joins countries probing Indian spice mixes over contamination

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On