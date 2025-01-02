Nifty, Sensex opens in green driven by financial services and IT, continuing New Year's rally

The stock market opened in the green on Thursday, January 2. This was in contrast to the significant gains it made around the closing time of the previous trading session. The uptick was generated mostly by IT and financial services stocks. People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

At 9:30am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 59.16 points or 0.08%, reaching 78,566.57.

Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty was up by 28.20 points or 0.12%, reaching 23,771.10.

Also Read: ‘Will end in disaster’: Celebrity tech investor disagrees with Warren Buffett

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Bajaj Finance Ltd rose the most at 2.40%, trading at ₹7103.35. This was followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd which was up 1.81%, trading at ₹1820.50, and Bajaj Finserv Ltd which rose 1.50%, trading at ₹1600.30.

Also Read: Bank holidays in January 2025: List of days when banks may be closed

Which sectors rose the most?

Among the Nifty Sectoral Indices, Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank rose the most by 0.84%, reaching 25,543.90. This was followed by Nifty IT, which was up by 0.37%, reaching 43,533.15, and Nifty Financial Services 25/50 which was up 0.29%, reaching 25,298.75.

Nifty Auto which rose the most yesterday, driven by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, was just at 23,173.40, which is just a 0.15% rise today.

Also Read: Air India to see major expansion, increase global coverage: Airline chief

How did stock market perform yesterday?

The stock market closed well into the green yesterday, with the opening being flat.

The Sensex closed at 78,507.41, which was a gain of 368.40 points or 0.47%, while the Nifty closed at 23,742.90, which was a gain of 98.10 points or 0.41%.