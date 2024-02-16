 Nike to slash global workforce by 2% as it looks to reduce costs - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Nike to slash global workforce by 2% as it looks to reduce costs

Nike to slash global workforce by 2% as it looks to reduce costs

Bloomberg |
Feb 16, 2024 03:34 PM IST

The job cuts will occur in two phases, according to a Nike memo.

Nike Inc. will slash its global workforce by about 2% as the sportswear giant pushes on with efforts to reduce costs to counter a weaker sales outlook and growing competition.

Nike currently has about 83,700 employees worldwide (File)
Nike currently has about 83,700 employees worldwide (File)

The Oregon-based firm didn’t provide the number of workers that will be affected, though it currently has about 83,700 employees worldwide.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“The actions that we’re taking put us in the position to right-size our organization to get after our biggest growth opportunities as interest in sport, health and wellness have never been stronger,” Nike said in a statement.

The job cuts follow an announcement in December that the company is looking for as much as $2 billion in cost savings, including reducing its workforce and simplifying its product lineup as growing consumer caution weighs on sales.

That sparked a slump in Nike’s shares, which have struggled to recover and remain down about 2% this year.

The job cuts will occur in two phases, according to a Nike memo seen by Bloomberg News. The first phase will kick off Friday and run into next week, while the second round will be completed by the end of the company’s fourth quarter.

Willamette Week reported the planned 2% job cuts earlier Thursday in the US.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On