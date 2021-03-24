IND USA
"Based on the fourth pay commission recommendation, five days a week and eight and half hours working per day in civil administrative offices of Government of India was introduced," Gangwar said.(ANI file photo)
No plan to introduce 4-day work week in central govt offices: Labour minister

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 06:50 PM IST

The Centre has no plan to introduce four days a week or 40 working hours a week system for central government offices, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

"Presently, there is no such proposal to introduce four days a week or 40 hours a week for Central Government officials," Labour minister Santosh Gangwar said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. "

It is informed that the working days/ Holiday/ working hours in administrative offices of Central Government of India are recommended by the respective Central Pay Commissions.

"Based on the fourth pay commission recommendation, five days a week and eight and half hours working per day in civil administrative offices of Government of India was introduced," he said.

The Seventh Central pay Commission has recommended that the status quo may be maintained, the minister added

