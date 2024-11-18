NSE bans five stocks for F&O trading for November 18: See list and details

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has banned the futures and options (F&O) trading of five stocks for Monday, November 18, 2024 since they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) building in BKC, Mumbai

The same stocks will however still be available for regular spot trading.

F&O ban list

Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, GNFC, Granules India, and Hindustan Copper are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for November 18, 2024.

This is because derivative contracts for these securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit, the NSE said.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions," an NSE statement read. "Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action.”

How did markets perform previously?

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 110.64 points or 0.14% during the previous trading session on November 14, 2024, which marked the third straight session of losses as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to sell.

The Sensex closed at 77,580.31, dropping by as much as 266.14 points or 0.34% to 77,424.81.

Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty fell by 26.35 points or 0.11% to close at 23,532.70.

The stock market was closed on Friday, November 15, due to the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday.

