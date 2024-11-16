Menu Explore
Pakistan's viral 'Chaiwala' gets 1 crore Shark Tank investment for tea brand

ByHT News Desk
Nov 16, 2024 04:21 PM IST

Arshad Khan, a former Pakistani tea vendor whose photograph went viral in 2016, got a ₹1 crore Shark Tank investment for Chaiwala & Co, his tea brand

Arshad Khan, a former Pakistani street tea vendor whose photograph went viral in 2016, got a 1 crore investment from Shark Tank Pakistan for Chaiwala & Co, his tea brand.

Arshad Khan’s viral picture from 2016 (L) and his recent appearance on Shark Tank Pakistan (R). (Instagram/@arshadchaiwala1)
Arshad Khan’s viral picture from 2016 (L) and his recent appearance on Shark Tank Pakistan (R). (Instagram/@arshadchaiwala1)

Prior to launching the brand, he got offered several modelling contracts due to his fame. He eventually decided to focus on growing his business.

Also Read: Elon Musk targets Microsoft in OpenAI lawsuit: ‘Trying to eliminate competitors’

Khan's brand aimed to combine traditional Pakistani chai with an immersive cultural experience.

"My goal has always been to represent Pakistan and its culture through something as simple as chai," a Times of India report quoted Khan as saying.

His brand is now becoming an international phenomenon with a flagship café in London, besides outlets across Pakistan.

Khan recently posted a video on Instagram, to welcome potential franchisees around the world.

Also Read: Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez to get married in Aspen this Christmas: Report

The cafés attempt to recreate the bustling atmosphere of Pakistani streets, along with décor and ambiance reflecting its culture.

The London expansion was a move to target not just expatriates, but also a wider audience just curious regarding Pakistani culture.

"My journey from a chai vendor to an entrepreneur has been challenging, but I am grateful for every opportunity that has come my way," Khan said after he won the Shark Tank funding.

Also Read: Narayana Murthy says he was disappointed when companies moved to 5-day work week

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
