Pakistan's viral 'Chaiwala' gets 1 crore Shark Tank investment for tea brand

Arshad Khan, a former Pakistani street tea vendor whose photograph went viral in 2016, got a ₹1 crore investment from Shark Tank Pakistan for Chaiwala & Co, his tea brand. Arshad Khan’s viral picture from 2016 (L) and his recent appearance on Shark Tank Pakistan (R). (Instagram/@arshadchaiwala1)

Prior to launching the brand, he got offered several modelling contracts due to his fame. He eventually decided to focus on growing his business.

Khan's brand aimed to combine traditional Pakistani chai with an immersive cultural experience.

"My goal has always been to represent Pakistan and its culture through something as simple as chai," a Times of India report quoted Khan as saying.

His brand is now becoming an international phenomenon with a flagship café in London, besides outlets across Pakistan.

Khan recently posted a video on Instagram, to welcome potential franchisees around the world.

The cafés attempt to recreate the bustling atmosphere of Pakistani streets, along with décor and ambiance reflecting its culture.

The London expansion was a move to target not just expatriates, but also a wider audience just curious regarding Pakistani culture.

"My journey from a chai vendor to an entrepreneur has been challenging, but I am grateful for every opportunity that has come my way," Khan said after he won the Shark Tank funding.

