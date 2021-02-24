NSE, BSE extend trading hours till 5pm today

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on Wednesday extended their trading hours after the broader NSE halted trading in its cash and derivative segments, citing “issues” with telecom links of its two service providers, which it said impacted its system and stopped indices from updating. “NSE & BSE to reopen for extended trading from 3.45 pm to 5pm. All F&O MIS positions will get squared off at 4.15 pm and all F&O CO positions will forcibly be squared off by 4pm,” brokerage firm Zerodha said in a tweet.

Before this, all open orders of equity, equity futures and option and currency futures was cancelled by NSE after trading was halted following a technical glitch. NSE had said it is working on restoring its systems following complaints from several retail traders after the index price feed for indices across brokers froze.

"We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved," NSE posted on Twitter. "NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system," it added.

Zerodha also said that it will block all its new Margin Intraday Square up (MIS) and cover orders. “Plan of action: If NSE isn't back up by 2.45 pm, we will block all new MIS & CO orders for the day and attempt to square off all equity MIS & CO positions on BSE. Unfortunately, we will not be able to do anything with intraday F&O positions if NSE isn't back up,” Zerodha tweeted.

The firm also tweeted “trading is halted on NSE across brokers.” “We are waiting for it to come back online. For equity orders, you can use BSE,” it added.

Zerodha had confirmed the glitch amid trader complaints earlier in the day and said it has been in touch with NSE. "There is an issue with live ticks for NSE indices (Nifty 50, Nifty Bank and others) across brokers. We are in touch with NSE to have this fixed," Zerodha said in a tweet.

Traders had also taken to social media to register the NSE glitch. “Technical Glitch! Frozen! Nifty and Bank Nifty rates are not updating!” tweeted a user. "NSE does all sort of Mock Trading sessions for system testing, still such things happen in real time and not during mock sessions. *NIFTY / BANKNIFTY spot prices frozen since 10:07*," another user pointed out.

The Nifty 50 index is stuck at 14,820 and Nifty Bank remained at 35,626.60 since 10:15am. The live price quotes of all the 11 sector gauges, which NSE compiles, are also not updating due to the technical glitch. Nifty and Nifty Bank Futures prices were, however, updating as usual.

The S&P BSE Sensex had jumped over 200 points in the opening session on Wednesday tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, despite the weak trend in global markets. The NSE Nifty was quoting 69.35 points or 0.47 per cent up at 14,777.15.

