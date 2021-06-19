NTPC wins recognition of India's best employers, among top 50 Great Place to Work

For the first time, National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) won recognition as India's Best Employers among Nation-Builders 2021. It has been recognized as the 'Great Place to Work' for the 15th straight year by the Great Places to Work Institute.

NTPC is the only Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) to consistently feature in India's top 50 best workplaces. The PSU comes under the ministry of power.

"NTPC is the only PSU to consistently feature in India’s Top 50 Best Workplaces. This year NTPC ranked 38th up from 47th position last year. It also won it’s first-ever recognition of India’s Best Employers among Nation-Builders 2021," a statement by the Union ministry of power read on Saturday.

The Maharatna Community and Public Sector Unit (CPSU) has once again featured in India's top 50 'Best Workplaces'. This year NTPC's position improved from 47th and is ranked 38th in the top 50.

"Figuring consistently in GPTW's Best Workplaces List year on year is the testimony of its people's practices and approach," the ministry of power added.

The 'Great Place to Work' certification is recognised worldwide and is considered the gold standard in identifying and recognisition great workplaces with high trust and high-performance cultures. It is the most definitive 'Employer of Choice' recognition certification that the organization aim to achieve.

The PSU has also won the CII HR Excellence Role model award in March 2021. It is the highest award in the field of people management in the country.

The Great Places to Work Institute evaluation for the recognition is based on the audit of NTPC's human resource practices and policies as well as anonymous feedback from employees. The evaluation also audits the organisation's culture covering dimensions of employee trust like respect, fairness, credibility, pride, and camaraderie.