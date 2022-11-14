Home / Business / October consumer inflation (provisional) at 6.77%, down from 7.41% last month, says govt data

October consumer inflation (provisional) at 6.77%, down from 7.41% last month, says govt data

Updated on Nov 14, 2022 06:32 PM IST

The National Statistical Office, which comes under the ministry of statistics and programme implementation released the CPI data and CFPI data for rural, urban and combined.

The October consumer (provisional) inflation stands at 6.77%, down from 7.41% last month, according to govt data.(AFP)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

The October consumer (provisional) inflation stands at 6.77%, down from 7.41% last month, according to government data. The provision combined consumer food price index for October stood at 7.01, down from 8.60 per cent the previous month.

The price data are collected from selected 1,114 urban markets and 1,181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster, the government said in a statement.

During the month of October 2022, NSO collected prices from 99.8% villages and 98.2% urban Markets while the Market-wise prices reported therein were 89.5% for rural and 91.8% for urban.

Earlier in the day, the wholesale price index-based inflation declined to a 19-month low of 8.39 per cent in October on easing prices of essential items, PTI reported.

The WPI inflation cooled to single digit after a gap of one-and-a-half years, giving some comfort to the RBI which has been struggling to rein in price rise.

Releasing the October WPI inflation data, the Union commerce ministry said, “The decline in October inflation is primarily contributed by fall in the price of mineral oils, basic metals, fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment; textiles; other non-metallic mineral products; minerals etc.”

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

consumer price index
